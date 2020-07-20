State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair

The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed State Route 650 over night this week while work continues on a slide repair.

State Route 650 will remain closed between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road as work continues on a slide repair project.

Traffic is being detoured around the closure via Pinge Grove-Smokey Row Road, State Route 93, and U.S. 52.

The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m Friday, July 24 by 4 p.m.