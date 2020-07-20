State Route 650 between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road closed for slide repair
The Ohio Department of Transportation has closed State Route 650 over night this week while work continues on a slide repair.
State Route 650 will remain closed between Tunnel Ridge Road and Pine Grove-Smokey Row Road as work continues on a slide repair project.
Traffic is being detoured around the closure via Pinge Grove-Smokey Row Road, State Route 93, and U.S. 52.
The road is expected to reopen by 4 p.m Friday, July 24 by 4 p.m.
You Might Like
DeWine, Brown, Portman pay respects to Lewis
Ohio’s elected officials are paying tribute to U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Georgia, the civil rights champion and congressman of three... read more