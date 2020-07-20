U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson: Williams is worthy of Presidential Medal of Freedom

EDITOR’S NOTE: U.S. Rep. Bill Johnson released the following statement this week, regarding efforts to lead a letter to President Donald Trump urging him to bestow the Presidential Medal of Freedom upon Hershel “Woody” Williams, of Cabell County, West Virginia:

“Now 96 years old, Mr. Williams has not slowed down. He continues to advocate for veterans by speaking with both children and adults. Additionally, he has advocated for countless pieces of legislation to assist veterans and their families to help heal the wounds of war. His 75 years of service and dedication to the legacy of American heroes since returning from the Pacific Theater in World War II is deserving of this prestigious honor.”

Williams established the Hershel “Woody” Williams MOH Foundation’s Gold Star Families Memorial Monument movement. To date, 60 monuments have been erected honoring Gold Star Families, helping to bring them peace and raising public awareness about the ultimate sacrifice made by their loved ones. He has a goal of placing at least Gold Star Family Memorial Monument in all 50 states.

