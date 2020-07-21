Natural gas and oil industry awards Chesapeake Student at Ohio’s State Science Day

Nearly 30 Ohio students won awards for exemplary STEM projects

GRANVILLE — A Chesapeake student was honored when the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Program recognized 29 students from across the state for their exemplary projects at the Ohio Academy of Science’s Annual State Science Day.

Allie Hayton, a Chesapeake Middle School sixth grader, received an honorable mention.

OOGEEP judged students on their scientific research, communication skills and outstanding work or knowledge about the natural gas and oil industry in the areas of geology, engineering, chemistry, technology, microbiology, physics and environmental sciences.

Recipients of OOGEEP’s award also received a cash prize furnished by Ohio’s natural gas and oil producers, with prizes totaling $2,200.

The State Science Day is the academic equivalent to a state athletic championship and typically draws more than 1,000 students to The Ohio State University.

Due to social distancing, this year the event went virtual, providing a unique challenge to the participants.

Students had to submit an impressive set of materials for judges to view on an online platform.

“The future of all industries, especially ours, relies on the technological advancements that will be made by the innovative leaders of tomorrow,” said

John Schlichter, OOGEEP Executive Director. “The students that participate in the State Science Day are the best and brightest and will likely fill the highly-technical jobs of the future. OOGEEP is proud to support them on behalf of Ohio’s natural gas and oil industry.”

“Each year, the talent and energy of the students and the complexity of the projects they put together amazes me,” said Greg Mason, certified petroleum geologist and an OOGEEP State Science Day judge for the past 20 years. “It should encourage us all to see our students rise up to the challenge and tackle thought-provoking topics within the natural gas and oil industry.”

OOGEEP is committed to Ohio students who express an interest in advancing the industry in the Buckeye State. In addition to these awards, the Ohio Oil and Gas Energy Education Foundation awarded $54,000 in scholarships last month to students pursuing careers in the natural gas and oil industry.