Letter to the editor: Options exist to help with gas expenses in pandemic

Many Ohioans are having a tough time paying their bills because of the pandemic -— and we want to help. I urge Columbia Gas customers to reach out to us now. We can work with you on affordable payment plans and provide information on assistance programs.

Here’s some good news: thousands of customers have already contacted us for help. But we know many more can benefit before disconnections resume in August.

To get help:

• Call us at 1-800-344-4077

• Send us a message on Facebook, Twitter or Nextdoor

• Contact your local Community Action Agency

• Contact the Salvation Army’s HeatShare program

• Call 2-1-1 to learn about local resources

This is a time when we all need to help our neighbors. I want to thank all the nonprofit organizations across the state that are stepping up to help those who are struggling. Columbia Gas has contributed more than $550,000 to nonprofit organizations across our 61 county service area to help provide assistance to those who need it most, and we remain committed to continue finding ways to help.

Vince Parisi

President and chief operating officer

Columbia Gas of Ohio