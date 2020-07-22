July 22, 2020

Obituaries – 7/22/2020

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, July 22, 2020

Fonnie Thoman

Fonnie Marie Thoman, 76, of Crown City, died Tuesday July 21, 2020, at home.

 

Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Thoman Family Cemetery, Crown City. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

 

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

 

