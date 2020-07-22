July 22, 2020

  • 86°

Ohio Route 7 will have short delays for rock clean up

By Staff Reports

Published 1:18 pm Wednesday, July 22, 2020

State Route 7 will experience daily, short-term full closures between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road as part of a rock fall clean-up project.

 

State Route 7 will be subjected to daily, short-term full closures, approximately 15 minutes, in both directions for blasting operations on the project. These daily closures will occur at or around noon each day, with traffic being stopped prior to blasting.

 

Once blasting operations are complete and the all clear is given, the road will reopen.

Print Article

  • Special Sections

  • Latest Local News

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Polls

    After hearing tonight’s address from Gov. Mike DeWine, do you feel the state of Ohio should mandate mask use statewide?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Latest Business