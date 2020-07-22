OU to offer crisis communication workshop on Aug. 1

ATHENS – Ohio University’s Scripps College of Communication will offer its first virtual Crisis Communication workshop, 8 a.m.–5 p.m. on Aug. 1, led by former Ohio Department of Public Safety director John Born.

Workshop participation counts as one credit in Crisis Communication online graduate certificate.

The workshop will examine crises and their characteristics, types, and challenges, as well as fundamental steps and elements of preparing for a crisis.

There will also be presentations by three expert professionals in crisis communication: Scott Milburn, senior director of Corporate Communication at Nationwide Children’s Hospital; Carol Merry, vice president of Crisis Communications for Fahlgren Mortine in Columbus; and Alan Miller, Columbus Dispatch editor.

“After 32 years in public safety and law enforcement, the last eight years of which leading statewide public safety organizations, I can tell you communication in a crisis is the absolute key to maximizing the opportunity and minimizing the risk before, during, and after a crisis,” Born said. “While emergencies and disasters are terms occasionally used interchangeably with crisis, a crisis is a broader concept which encompasses both risk and opportunity.”

The eight-hour workshop combines direct instruction, discussion, and practical application, exploring crisis events and developing a crisis communication plan. It can function as a component of OHIO’s new Crisis Communication online graduate certificate, where students will learn how to plan for a crisis, recognize, communicate and operate with a crisis to ensure resiliency and recovery. It is not a federal crisis planning certification course, yet the concepts will be foundational and follow national standards.

The workshop is open to anyone, but aimed at professionals in private sector, public sector and non-governmental leadership.

To register, go to https://www.ohio.edu/scripps-college/crisis-communication-workshop.

who are likely to be directly impacted by a crisis affecting their organization. It will also provide a general overview for professionals who cannot commit to a semester-long course.

Those interested in a deeper dive into crisis communication can register for the workshop here. The workshop will also count as one credit hour of the Crisis Communication graduate certificate.