C-K Autumnfest canceled

KENOVA — The 2020 Ceredo-Kenova Autumnfest has been called off, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is with extreme disappointment that we make this announcement,” a post from organizers on social media read. “ The Board has been monitoring the COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines and we feel it is in the best interest and safety of our visitors, vendors and community to make this decision,”

The annual multi-day event, in its 10th year, is usually a large draw for the two West Virginia towns, featuring parades, pageants, car shows and other events, with the centerpiece being the elaborate displays at the Pumpkin House in Kenova.

The cancellation includes the displays at the house, which typical draw thousands.