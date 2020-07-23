Obituaries – 7/23/2020

Jared Purdee

Nov. 16, 1995–July 19, 2020

Jared Russell Purdee, 24, of South Point, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, in Schaumburg, Illinois.

He was born in Roanoke, Virginia, on Nov. 16, 1995, the son of Willie and Angie Purdee.

Jared was a 2014 homeschool graduate and received his diploma in Biblical Studies from Summit Theological Seminary. He continued his education and received his LPN diploma from Collins Career Center School of Nursing in 2015 and his RN Degree from the University of Rio Grande in 2018.

He was a former cardiovascular ICU nurse at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia and had recently taken a travel nursing assignment in Chicago, Illinois.

Jared was a member of Central Christian Church in Ironton where he played the piano, was active with the praise team and worked with the children and youth.

Jared was a gifted young man and a positive influence on many people, young and old. From playing the piano, the guitar and many other instruments to writing and recording his own music, he could light up a room with his presence.

In addition to his parents, those left to cherish his memory are his sister and best friend, Bethany Caroline Purdee, of South Point; his maternal grandmother, Patricia Nida, of Barboursville, West Virginia; and paternal grandmother, Anita Purdee, of Clayton, North Carolina; two aunts, Mary Beth (P.C.) Roy, of Reynoldsburg, and Dana (Mike) Hinton, of Garner, North Carolina; four cousins, Hannah Roy, who was one of his closest friends, Hunter Roy, Jessica Sizemore and Jenna Martin; his girlfriend, Emily Keys, with whom he was planning his future; and his two furry friends, Jack and Sophie.

He was preceded in death by his two grandfathers, Lucian Earl Nida and Bill Purdee

The family will receive friends 6–8:30 p.m. on Friday and 10–11 a.m. Saturday at the Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton. The funeral service honoring Jared’s life will begin at a.m. Saturday with his father, Minister Willie Purdee, officiating. The burial will follow the service in White Cottage Cemetery in South Point.

Those close to Jared know he loved being a nurse! The Purdee family wants his love, enthusiasm and passion for nursing to live on.

They have established a nursing scholarship in Jared’s name for practical nursing students at Collins Career and Technical Center School of Nursing. Gifts may be made to the Jared Purdee Memorial Nursing Scholarship at any City National Bank location or mailed to 224 Park Ave., South Point, Ohio 45680.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Purdee family with the arrangements.

Online condolences may be made, and Jared’s memorial video can be viewed at www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Gary Fayne

March 12, 1951–July 22, 2020

Gary Fayne, 69, of Ironton, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born on March 12, 1951, to the late Juanita Ladd Fayne and Burt Fayne.

Mr. Fayne was a 1969 graduate of Ironton High School and was a case worker for the Ohio Department Jobs and Family Services. He attended Central Christian Church.

Gary is survived by four cousins, Linda Harbolt, of Ironton, Carol Maier, of Columbus, Janice Covert, of Wheelersburg, and Robert McCoy Jr. (Julia), of Florida.

Gary is also survived by other relatives and many friends who he has met throughout the years during his travels.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Online condolences can be given at tracybrammerfh.com.

Dr. Linda Savory

Dr. Linda Jane Miller Savory, 72, of Proctorville, died on Monday, July 20, 2020, at the University of Kentucky Medical Center, after a brief battle with cancer.

A funeral service will not be held to respect Dr. Savory’s wishes.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to any of the following charities in her memory, Lewis Memorial Baptist Church Outreach, 5385 W. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705; Cabell Huntington Hospital Foundation: Breast Health Center, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd., Huntington, WV 25702, or via www.chhfoundation.org; or Little Victories Animal Rescue, 3589 Wire Branch Road, Ona, WV 25545 or via www.littlevictories.org.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.