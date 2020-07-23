South Point Board of Education to meet on Friday
The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session via video at 6 p.m. on Friday to discuss personnel and the school reopening plan. The meeting can be viewed on the school district’s Facebook page and on the district’s website www.southpoint.k12.oh.us.
