July 23, 2020

South Point Board of Education to meet on Friday

By Staff Reports

Published 1:32 pm Thursday, July 23, 2020

The South Point Board of Education will meet in special session via video at 6 p.m. on Friday to discuss personnel and the school reopening plan. The meeting can be viewed on the school district’s Facebook page and on the district’s website www.southpoint.k12.oh.us.

