Got cucumbers by the bushels? Make some pickles!

With this summer’s weather the yearly crops are producing like crazy and the vinesare full of wonderful products for your pantry.

So, I think I just may have the answer to your problems with these recipes to stock your shelves with goodness for the winter.

You can also get cucumbers at the local farmer’s market.

BREAD AND BUTTER PICKLES

• 4 lbs. cucumbers, sliced thin

• 5 cups cider vinegar

• 3 onions, sliced thin

• 1-1/2 tsp. turmeric

• 1/2 cup coarse salt

• 1-1/2 tsp. celery seed

• 5 cups white sugar

Cover cucumbers, onions and salt with cold water and ice cubes; Let sit about 3 hours. Do not use metal containers! Mix sugar, vinegar, turmeric and celery seed and simmer 45 minutes. Pour cold water off cucumbers and pack in jars; cover with hot liquid. Process 15 minutes in hot water bath.

SWEET AND SOUR DILL PICKLES

• Medium size cucumbers (to fill 5 quart size canning jars)

• 1 large onion, sliced thin

• 4 cups white sugar

• 1/2 cup canning salt

• 3 stalks celery, quartered

• 8 heads fresh dill weed

• 1 quart bottle white vinegar

• 2 cups cold water

Wash cucumbers and cut into chunks, enough to fill the quart jars. To each jar add 3 or 4 slices of onion, 2 pieces of celery and 2 heads of dill. Dissolve sugar and salt in vinegar and water; bring to a boil. Place cucumbers in jars, then cover with the hot sugar, salt, vinegar and water. Seal at once. For best results, do not use for 30 days.

WATERMELON RIND PICKLES

• 1 large watermelon, cut into 2-inch squares, remove ALL THE RED

• 3 tbsp. lime

• 3 quarts water

SYRUP:

• 1-1/2 quarts of white vinegar

• 1/2 tin-can of allspice

• 5 lb. bag of white sugar

• Sticks of cinnamon to taste

Cut the watermelon rind into 2-inch squares; remove all red. Soak 3 hours in lime water. Rinse well and put into cold water; bring to a rolling boil. Rinse and repeat two more times. Mix syrup. Add watermelon rinds. Bring to a boil and cook 1 hour. Place into hot sterile quart jars and seal. Usually makes 6-8 quarts.

PICKLED BEETS AND EGGS

• 1/4 cup brown sugar

• 3 cloves buds

• 1/2 cup white vinegar

• 12 tsp. white sugar

• 1/2 cup cold water

• 2 cups small beets (canned)

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 6 hard-boiled eggs

• sticks of cinnamon to taste

Boil all ingredients, except beets and eggs, in a saucepan. Add the beets and simmer for several minutes. Cool to just warm and add shelled, boiled eggs. When cool, keep in refrigerator for up to 30 days. Eggs will turn red from the beets.

SWEET AND SOUR PICKLED VEGGIES

• 2 cups white sugar

• 1 cup sliced onion

• 1 cup cider vinegar

• 1 cup sliced green pepper

• 1 tbsp. salt

• 1 cup thinly sliced carrots

• 1 cup cauliflower flowerets

• 1 cup broccoli flowerets

• 6 cups unpeeled, thinly sliced cucumbers (about 2-1/2 lbs.)

• 3 stalks celery, cut into chunks

• 1 cup orange pepper

Combine sugar, vinegar, and salt in a large non-metal container, stirring until sugar and salt dissolve. Add cucumber and remaining ingredients; toss gently to combine. Cover and chill 24 hours, stirring occasionally. Store in refrigerator.

Serve with a slotted spoon. Yield: about 10 cups.

PICKLED PINEAPPLE

• 1-(20-ounce) can unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained

• 1-(8-ounce) can unsweetened pineapple chunks, undrained

• 1 cup white sugar

• 2-(3-inch) sticks cinnamon

• 3 whole cloves buds

• 1 tbsp. ground mace

• 3/4 cup cider vinegar

• 2 tsp. red cinnamon candies

Drain pineapple chunks, reserving 3/4 cup pineapple juice. Set pineapple chunks aside. Combine pineapple juice, sugar and remaining ingredients in a medium saucepan; stir well.

Bring mixture to a boil; reduce heat, and simmer, uncovered, 15 minutes. Add reserved pineapple chunks, and simmer an additional 10 minutes.

Remove from heat, and let cool. Pour pineapple mixture into jars with tight-fitting lids. Chill at least 24 hours. Store chilled.

Readers: I want to thank you all for all your support over the years.

This is my last column to you, as I am retiring my apron for a while and I intend to enjoy my family down south.

It has been a real pleasure to work for The Ironton Tribune.

Patti Howerton is a retired accountant and caterer and can be reached at phowerton@ gmail.com.