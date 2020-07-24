Lawrence County COVID-19 cases have nearly doubled in two weeks

On Friday, there were 194 positive cases of COVID-19 recorded in Lawrence County, nearly doubled the number of cases since July 15

Of that number, 102 are out of isolation. There are eight probable cases and one suspected case. Besides the active cases, the Lawrence County Health Department is monitoring 178 people who have come in contact with someone who had COVID-19.

3,963 tests have been run since March.

Thirteen people have been hospitalized.

There have been no deaths.

As for how positive COVID-19 cases are counted, the health department explained that each person is counted only one time, though, regardless of the number of tests. The repeat tests are entered as additional tests, not as new cases.

COVID-19 symptoms include fever of 100 degrees of more, shortness of breath, dry cough, sore throat, headache, body aches, chills, sudden loss of taste or smell, nausea or vomiting, stomach pain and diarrhea.

The health department said that there are a number of places that test for COVID-19 by appointment including King’s Daughters Medical Center, Southern Ohio Medical Center, Cabell Huntington Hospital and Valley Health as are the CAO medical clinics.

St. Mary’s in Ironton requires an order from a health care provider to be faxed along with a copy of the insurance card; and Coal Grove Pharmacy does testing for free, if the person qualifies. The website to check and register is www.doineedacovid19test.com.