Obituaries – 7/27/2020

Robert Harbolt II

May 13, 1930–July 23, 2020

Robert Emmitt Harbolt II, 90, of Tavares, Florida, formerly of Ironton, passed away Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Mr. Harbolt was born May 13, 1930, in Ironton a son to the late Robert Edward and Myrtle Collins Harbolt.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Norma Jean Simmons Harbolt, who passed away Nov. 7, 2019.

Mr. Harbolt was a 1949 graduate of Ironton High School and received his associate degree in business from Ashland Community Technical College. He was a United States Air Force veteran, serving in the Korean War.

He retired in 1991 after 44 years of service with CSX Railroad as a railroad carman. He also worked five years at Armco Steel.

Robert and Norma spent many years as “snowbird” in Florida until 2015 when they officially decided to make Florida their home.

He was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene in Ironton, He was a member the Masonic Lodge #198, Scottish Rites, Shrines and was a horse trader in Rush, Kentucky.

In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by son, James William Harbolt; and two brothers, George and Bill Harbolt.

He is survived by son, Robert E. (Melissa) Harbolt, III, of Ironton; daughter, Kendra Harbolt, of Tavares, Florida; seven grandchildren, Jacqui Hall, Brandon (Krystil) Harbolt, B.J. (Bobbi) Harbolt, Scott (Allie) Harbolt, Gavin Harbolt, Rhett Ball and Nikki Harbolt; nine great grandchildren plus one that will be arriving August 2020; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service and Masonic Rites will be 1 p.m. Thursday July 30, 2020 at First Church of the Nazarene, 2318 South 4th Street, Ironton, with Rev. Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery with military graveside rites provided by the VFW #8850. Visitation will be Thursday 11 a.m. until time of the service at the church.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Harbolt family with arrangements.

To offer the Harbolt family online condolences, please visit, www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Michael Damron

Michael Damron, 62, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at Crystal Care Nursing Home, Coal Grove.

There will be no services.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Bonnie Collinsworth

Bonnie Jean Collinsworth, 74, of Ironton, died on Sunday, July 26, 2020.

Due to Covid-19 protocol a graveside service will be noon Wednesday at Woodland Cemetery, Section 11, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, with Pastor Sam Peters Officiating. There will be a visitation at the cemetery from 11,15 a.m. until the time of the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Harvest for the Hungry, P.O. Box 153, Ironton, OH 45638.

Online condolences may be made to the Collinsworth family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Jeffrey Dawson

Jeffrey Mark Dawson, 71, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Monday, July 27, 2020, at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Dawson.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.