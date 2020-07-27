Reds ‘Fan Cutouts’ now available for a limited time

CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds are offering fans the opportunity to purchase photo cutouts that will be placed in the seats at Great American Ball Park.

Each cutout is $75 and all the proceeds will benefit the Reds Community Fund.

Reds Fan Cutout details:

• Each cutout is $75

• Cutouts will be at the ballpark during the 2020 regular season located in select seating sections (cannot pick location).

• Includes a photo of the cutout in its seat location after installation.

• The cutouts will be authenticated and fans have the option to pick it up after the season.

Please visit reds.com/cutouts for complete rules, ordering instructions and tips for submitting photos.