Obituaries – 7/28/2020

Sandra Wilson

March 6, 1948–July 27, 2020

Sandra K. Wilson, 72, of Scottown, passed away July 27, 2020, at her residence.

She was born March 6, 1948 in Lawrence County, a daughter of the late Willie Wilson and Blanche Henderson Wilson.

She was retired from Reliance Motion Control, Inc. and was of the Baptist faith.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Elsie Hamlin, Hazel Ison, Mable Susie Waddle and Wilma Simpson; and three brothers, Earl Jake Wilson, Fred Wilson and Glendale Wilson.

Survivors include her husband of 57 years, Keith L. Wilson, Sr.; one daughter, Barbara (David) Renfroe, of Pedro; one son, Keith (Hope) Wilson Jr., of Scottown; two brothers, Elmer (Valerie) Wilson, of Scottown, and Robert Wilson, of South Point; two sisters, Shirley (Preston) Rice, of Columbus, and Mary Rutherford, of South Point; and six grandchildren, Carl Grube, Tyler Wilson, Isabella Wilson, Willow Wilson, Keifer Wilson and Ranson Wilson.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Darrell Fowler officiating. Burial will follow at Brethren Cemetery, Scottown. Friends may call from noon–1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Pamela Mathews

Pamela Jean Mathews, 66, of Proctorville, died July 27, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Father Charles Moran officiating. Burial will follow the service at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Aaron Webb

Aaron Webb, 28, of Chesapeake, died on Friday, July 24, 2020, at Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake. Visitation will be held from 6–8 p.m. on Wednesday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Myrtle Ridge Cemetery in Kitts Hill.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Robert Cooper

Robert “J.J.” Cooper, 35, of Proctorville, died on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Greenville Memorial Hospital, South Carolina.

He is survived by his wife, Crystal Cooper.

Funeral service will be held at noon Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Steven Baldwin

Steven Ray Baldwin, 62, of South Point, died on Friday, July 10, 2020.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

www.slackandwallace.com.

Robert Anders

Robert Thomas Anders, 55, of Ironton, died Friday, July 24, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center Ironton Campus.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly “Kim” Yates Anders.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Matthew Earls officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery in Ashland, Kentucky. Visitation will be Friday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Anders family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com.

Brenda Price

Brenda Kay Akers Price, 62, of South Point, died Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Best Care Nursing Center in Wheelersburg.

Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Wednesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Shirley Kearns officiating. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Price family online condolences, please visit: www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Carrie Malone-McManus

Carrie Lea Malone-McManus, 49, of Pedro, died Thursday, July 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Brother Leon Dalton officiating. Burial will follow in Lawrence Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the Malone-McManus family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Donna Day

Donna Rae Day, 61, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at home.

A private family graveside will be held at Crown City Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.