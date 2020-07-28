OHSAA halts scrimmages for now

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

COLUMBUS — Ohio High School Athletic Association interim director Bob Goldring said there have been some mandates put in place.

Goldring said the OHSAA remains in continued conversations with the Governor’s Office on our plans to ensure we are in concert. Secondly, initial data received from our membership survey has been shared and is helpful to both the Governor’s Office and ours in the decision making.

Additionally, Goldring said more sports are on track for the low/non-contact sports of golf, girls tennis and volleyball to begin practices on August 1, with school vs. school scrimmages and contests to follow per their normal OHSAA permissible dates and regulations.

Secondly, the OHSAA is on track for the contact sports of football, soccer, field hockey and cross country to begin practices on August 1.

Goldring said the OHSAA is waiting for more guidance from the Governor’s Office and Department of Health on when school vs. school competition can begin and are hopeful of that permission being granted for our normal contest dates later in August.

To that end, school vs. school scrimmages are suspended and Goldring said he doesn’t anticipate that suspension changing soon and there remains the possibility that no scrimmages will be permitted in the contact sports of football, soccer and field hockey.

Goldring said the OHSAA will keep schools up dated on any changes.

Goldring said conversations regarding the status of field hockey and/or cross country being placed into the low/non-contact category.