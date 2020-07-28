Scoreboard
MLB standings
Major League Baseball
NATIONAL LEAGUE
East Division
W L Pct GB
Miami 2 1 .667 _
New York 2 2 .500 ½
Atlanta 2 3 .400 1
Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1
Washington 1 4 .200 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Chicago 4 1 .800 _
St. Louis 2 1 .667 1
Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1½
Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2½
CINCINNATI 1 4 .200 3
West Division
W L Pct GB
San Diego 3 1 .750 _
Colorado 2 1 .667 ½
Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1
San Francisco 2 2 .500 1
Arizona 1 3 .250 2
Friday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0
CINCINNATI 7, Detroit 1
Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0
Miami 5, Philadelphia 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4
San Diego 7, Arizona 2
L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1
Saturday’s Games
Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3
St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1
Philadelphia 7, Miami 1
San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4
Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Detroit 6, CINCINNATI 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
San Diego 5, Arizona 1
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Detroit 3, CINCINNATI 2
Miami 11, Philadelphia 6
Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1
Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Arizona 4, San Diego 3
Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1
San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1
Monday’s Games
San Diego 6, Arizona 2
Toronto 4, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5
Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 7
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4
Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 5
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at CINCINNATI (Gray 1-0), 6:40 p.m.
Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 7:05 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
San Diego (Paddack 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 9:45 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.
Chicago Cubs at CINCINNATI, 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.
San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.
—————
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _
Baltimore 2 1 .667 ½
New York 2 1 .667 ½
Toronto 2 2 .500 1
Boston 1 3 .250 2
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 3 1 .750 _
Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½
Detroit 2 2 .500 1
Kansas City 2 2 .500 1
Chicago 1 3 .250 2
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 3 1 .750 _
Oakland 3 1 .750 _
Texas 1 2 .333 1½
Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2
Seattle 1 3 .250 2
Friday’s Games
CINCINNATI 7, Detroit 1
Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4
Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0
Boston 13, Baltimore 2
Texas 1, Colorado 0
Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5
Houston 8, Seattle 2
Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings
Saturday’s Games
Baltimore 7, Boston 2
Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3
Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1
L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1
Houston 7, Seattle 2
Colorado 3, Texas 2
Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings
Detroit 6, CINCINNATI 4
Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2
Sunday’s Games
N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2
Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2
Detroit 3, CINCINNATI 2
Baltimore 7, Boston 4
Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings
Colorado 5, Texas 2
Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2
Seattle 7, Houston 6
Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4
Monday’s Games
Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0
Toronto 4, Washington 1
Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5
Houston 8, Seattle 5
Kansas City 14, Detroit 6
N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
Tuesday’s Games
Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game
Toronto 5, Washington 1
Detroit 4, Kansas City 3
Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2
N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.
Baltimore at Miami, ppd.
N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game
St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.
Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.
Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.
Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.
Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.
Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.
St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.
Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.
Reds’ boxscore
SATURDAY’S GAME
Tigers 6, Reds 4
Detroit Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum ss 5 0 2 0 Winker dh 2 0 0 0
Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 Ervin dh 0 0 0 0
Cabrera dh 5 1 1 2 VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0
Cron 1b 5 0 2 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 1
Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0
Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0
Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Reyes ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 3 0 0 0
Romine c 4 1 2 1 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0
Lugo pr 0 1 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2
Greiner c 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 1 1 1
J.Jones cf 4 2 2 2
Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 32 4 6 4
Detroit 100 000 302 — 6
Cincinnati 120 000 100 — 4
E–Schoop (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Cron (1). HR–Romine (1), Cabrera (1), J.Jones (1), Votto (1), Galvis (1), Casali (1). SB–Senzel (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Nova 5 3 3 3 4 2
Alexander 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1
Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0
B.Farmer, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1
Jiménez, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Cincinnati
Castillo 6 6 1 1 1 11
Stephenson, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1
Lorenzen, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias, L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2
Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.
T–3:01.
SUNDAY’S GAME
Tigers 3, Reds 2
Detroit Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 Winker dh 4 0 1 0
Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 1 1
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0
Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0
Cron 1b 3 1 1 2 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0
Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 2 0 1 0
Mercer ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0
Castro 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0
Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 1 1 0 0
Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1
J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0
Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 32 2 6 2
Detroit 001 000 002 — 3
Cincinnati 000 010 001 — 2
E–Casali (1). DP–Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR–Goodrum (1), Cron (2). SB–Akiyama (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Detroit
Turnbull 5 3 1 1 4 8
Soto 2 0 0 0 0 4
Cisnero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1
Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0
Cincinnati
Bauer 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 13
Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1
Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2
Lorenzen, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0
HBP–Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP–Strop.
Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.
T–3:04.
MONDAY’S GAME
Cubs 8, Reds 7
Chicago NL Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Bryant lf 3 2 0 0 Ervin cf 5 1 0 0
Kipnis 2b 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 2 2 2
Rizzo 1b 2 3 1 1 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0
Báez ss 5 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1
Schwarber dh 5 0 0 0 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0
Contreras c 4 2 2 1 Winker ph-lf 2 0 1 1
Souza Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 Colón dh 2 0 0 0
Bote 3b 5 0 2 2 VanMeter dh 2 1 0 0
Hoerner 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 Farmer 2b 4 0 0 0
Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 0 0 0 0
Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 1
Casali c 1 0 0 0
T.Stephnsn c 2 2 2 2
Totals 36 8 8 7 Totals 35 7 6 7
Chicago 420 001 100 — 8
Cincinnati 000 001 222 — 7
E–Lester (1), Bote (1), Galvis (1). LOB–Chicago 9, Cincinnati 13. 2B–Contreras (2), Souza Jr. (1), Báez (1), Bote (1). HR–Rizzo (3), T.Stephenson (1). SB–VanMeter (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,1-0 5 0 0 0 1 1
Winkler 1-3 0 1 1 2 1
Wick 2-3 1 0 0 0 0
Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 2 2 1 1
Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 3
Norwood 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Kimbrel H,1 1-3 0 2 2 4 0
Jeffress S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Miley L,0-1 1 2-3 4 6 5 2 3
Antone 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 5
Raley 2 3 1 1 0 4
Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1
Tepera pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP–Miley 2 (Bryant,Rizzo), Antone (Contreras), Lester (Casali), Raley 2 (Almora Jr.,Rizzo), Tepera (Winker), Kimbrel (Galvis). WP–Norwood, Kimbrel.
Umpires–Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.
T–3:46.
TUESDAY’S GAME
Cubs 8, Reds 3
Chicago NL Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0
Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Ervin ph-cf 1 0 1 0
Báez ss 5 3 3 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0
Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Winker dh 2 1 0 0
Happ cf-lf 5 0 0 0 Colón ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 2 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 2
Bote 3b 3 1 2 1 VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0
Kipnis dh 4 1 2 1 Aquino lf 3 1 0 0
Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2
Casali c 4 1 1 1
Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 33 5 6 5
Chicago 001 111 112 — 8
Cincinnati 000 200 012 — 5
E–Rizzo (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Báez (2), Castellanos (2), Suárez (1). 3B–Kipnis (1). HR–Báez 2 (2), Bote (1), Castellanos (1), Casali (2), Galvis (2). SF–Hoerner (1).
IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Mills W,1-0 6 2 2 2 2 3
Sadler H,1 1 1 1 1 0 3
Ryan H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1
Tepera 1 1 2 2 1 3
Cincinnati
Mahle 4 6 2 2 1 4
Reed L,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1
Strop 2-3 0 0 0 1 0
Garrett 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2
Jones 1 1 1 1 0 1
Lorenzen 1 2 2 2 0 2
Sadler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.
WP–Sadler.
Umpires–Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Dave Rackley.
T–3:02.
