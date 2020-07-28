Scoreboard

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 2 1 .667 _

New York 2 2 .500 ½

Atlanta 2 3 .400 1

Philadelphia 1 2 .333 1

Washington 1 4 .200 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 4 1 .800 _

St. Louis 2 1 .667 1

Milwaukee 2 2 .500 1½

Pittsburgh 1 3 .250 2½

CINCINNATI 1 4 .200 3

West Division

W L Pct GB

San Diego 3 1 .750 _

Colorado 2 1 .667 ½

Los Angeles 2 2 .500 1

San Francisco 2 2 .500 1

Arizona 1 3 .250 2

Friday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 1, Atlanta 0

CINCINNATI 7, Detroit 1

Chicago Cubs 3, Milwaukee 0

Miami 5, Philadelphia 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

St. Louis 5, Pittsburgh 4

San Diego 7, Arizona 2

L.A. Dodgers 9, San Francisco 1

Saturday’s Games

Milwaukee 8, Chicago Cubs 3

St. Louis 9, Pittsburgh 1

Philadelphia 7, Miami 1

San Francisco 5, L.A. Dodgers 4

Atlanta 5, N.Y. Mets 3, 10 innings

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Detroit 6, CINCINNATI 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

San Diego 5, Arizona 1

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Detroit 3, CINCINNATI 2

Miami 11, Philadelphia 6

Pittsburgh 5, St. Louis 1

Chicago Cubs 9, Milwaukee 1

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Arizona 4, San Diego 3

Atlanta 14, N.Y. Mets 1

San Francisco 3, L.A. Dodgers 1

Monday’s Games

San Diego 6, Arizona 2

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 7

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

Milwaukee 6, Pittsburgh 5, 11 innings

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Chicago Cubs 8, CINCINNATI 5

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Hendricks 1-0) at CINCINNATI (Gray 1-0), 6:40 p.m.

Milwaukee (Woodruff 0-1) at Pittsburgh (Musgrove 0-1), 7:05 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

San Diego (Paddack 1-0) at San Francisco (Cueto 0-0), 9:45 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at CINCINNATI, 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

L.A. Dodgers at Arizona, 9:40 p.m.

San Diego at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

Tampa Bay 3 1 .750 _

Baltimore 2 1 .667 ½

New York 2 1 .667 ½

Toronto 2 2 .500 1

Boston 1 3 .250 2

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Cleveland 3 1 .750 _

Minnesota 2 1 .667 ½

Detroit 2 2 .500 1

Kansas City 2 2 .500 1

Chicago 1 3 .250 2

West Division

W L Pct GB

Houston 3 1 .750 _

Oakland 3 1 .750 _

Texas 1 2 .333 1½

Los Angeles 1 3 .250 2

Seattle 1 3 .250 2

Friday’s Games

CINCINNATI 7, Detroit 1

Toronto 6, Tampa Bay 4

Cleveland 2, Kansas City 0

Boston 13, Baltimore 2

Texas 1, Colorado 0

Minnesota 10, Chicago White Sox 5

Houston 8, Seattle 2

Oakland 7, L.A. Angels 3, 10 innings

Saturday’s Games

Baltimore 7, Boston 2

Chicago White Sox 10, Minnesota 3

Tampa Bay 4, Toronto 1

L.A. Angels 4, Oakland 1

Houston 7, Seattle 2

Colorado 3, Texas 2

Kansas City 3, Cleveland 2, 10 innings

Detroit 6, CINCINNATI 4

Washington 9, N.Y. Yankees 2

Sunday’s Games

N.Y. Yankees 3, Washington 2

Cleveland 9, Kansas City 2

Detroit 3, CINCINNATI 2

Baltimore 7, Boston 4

Tampa Bay 6, Toronto 5, 10 innings

Colorado 5, Texas 2

Minnesota 14, Chicago White Sox 2

Seattle 7, Houston 6

Oakland 6, L.A. Angels 4

Monday’s Games

Oakland 3, L.A. Angels 0

Toronto 4, Washington 1

Tampa Bay 14, Atlanta 5

Houston 8, Seattle 5

Kansas City 14, Detroit 6

N.Y. Mets 7, Boston 4

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

Tuesday’s Games

Cleveland 4, Chicago White Sox 3, 1st game

Toronto 5, Washington 1

Detroit 4, Kansas City 3

Tampa Bay 5, Atlanta 2

N.Y. Yankees at Philadelphia, ppd.

Baltimore at Miami, ppd.

N.Y. Mets at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Cleveland, 7:45 p.m., 2nd game

St. Louis at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Arizona at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers at Houston, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Oakland, 9:40 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado (Márquez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 0-0), 3:40 p.m.

Arizona (Bumgarner 0-1) at Texas (Lynn 1-0), 4:05 p.m.

Washington (Scherzer 0-1) at Toronto (Pearson 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Giolito 0-1) at Cleveland (Plesac 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Philadelphia (Nola 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), ppd.

Boston (Eovaldi 1-0) at N.Y. Mets (deGrom 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 0-1) at Detroit (Boyd 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (May 0-0) at Houston (TBD), 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Morton 0-1) at Atlanta (Soroka 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Alcantara 1-0) at Baltimore (Milone 0-1), ppd.

St. Louis (Ponce de Leon 0-0) at Minnesota (Hill 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Dunn 0-0) at L.A. Angels (Heaney 0-0), 10:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Washington at Toronto, 4:05 p.m.

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 7:07 p.m.

Kansas City at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Atlanta, 7:10 p.m.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 9:40 p.m.

Reds’ boxscore

SATURDAY’S GAME

Tigers 6, Reds 4

Detroit Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Goodrum ss 5 0 2 0 Winker dh 2 0 0 0

Schoop 2b 5 1 3 0 Ervin dh 0 0 0 0

Cabrera dh 5 1 1 2 VanMeter ph 0 0 0 0

Cron 1b 5 0 2 1 Votto 1b 4 1 2 1

Stewart lf 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0

Candelario 3b 4 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0

Maybin rf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0

Reyes ph-rf 1 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 3 0 0 0

Romine c 4 1 2 1 Senzel cf 3 1 0 0

Lugo pr 0 1 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 2

Greiner c 0 0 0 0 Casali c 4 1 1 1

J.Jones cf 4 2 2 2

Totals 39 6 12 6 Totals 32 4 6 4

Detroit 100 000 302 — 6

Cincinnati 120 000 100 — 4

E–Schoop (1). DP_Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB_Detroit 7, Cincinnati 8. 2B–Cron (1). HR–Romine (1), Cabrera (1), J.Jones (1), Votto (1), Galvis (1), Casali (1). SB–Senzel (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Nova 5 3 3 3 4 2

Alexander 1 2-3 2 1 1 0 1

Garcia 1-3 1 0 0 1 0

B.Farmer, W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 1 1

Jiménez, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Cincinnati

Castillo 6 6 1 1 1 11

Stephenson, H, 1 1-3 2 2 2 0 1

Lorenzen, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1

Garrett 1 0 0 0 0 2

Iglesias, L, 0-1 1 3 2 2 0 2

Umpires–Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Chris Conroy; Second, Dave Rackley; Third, Larry Vanover.

T–3:01.

SUNDAY’S GAME

Tigers 3, Reds 2

Detroit Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Goodrum ss 3 1 1 1 Winker dh 4 0 1 0

Schoop 2b 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 0 1 1

Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0

Maybin pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0

Cron 1b 3 1 1 2 VanMeter 2b 3 0 0 0

Stewart lf 2 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 2 0 1 0

Mercer ph-3b 2 0 0 0 Ervin ph-cf 2 0 0 0

Castro 3b-lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 3 1 1 0

Reyes rf 4 0 1 0 Jankowski cf 1 1 0 0

Greiner c 3 0 0 0 Aquino ph-lf 2 0 1 1

J.Jones cf 3 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 0 0

Totals 30 3 3 3 Totals 32 2 6 2

Detroit 001 000 002 — 3

Cincinnati 000 010 001 — 2

E–Casali (1). DP–Detroit 1, Cincinnati 0. LOB–Detroit 4, Cincinnati 9. 2B–Galvis (1), Aquino (1). HR–Goodrum (1), Cron (2). SB–Akiyama (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Detroit

Turnbull 5 3 1 1 4 8

Soto 2 0 0 0 0 4

Cisnero, W, 1-0 1 1 0 0 0 1

Jiménez, S, 2-2 1 2 1 1 0 0

Cincinnati

Bauer 6 1-3 2 1 1 1 13

Garrett 2-3 0 0 0 1 1

Strop 1 0 0 0 1 2

Lorenzen, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 0

HBP–Soto (VanMeter), Jiménez (Winker). WP–Strop.

Umpires–Home, Chris Conroy; First, Dave Rackley; Second, Larry Vanover; Third, Lance Barksdale.

T–3:04.

MONDAY’S GAME

Cubs 8, Reds 7

Chicago NL Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Bryant lf 3 2 0 0 Ervin cf 5 1 0 0

Kipnis 2b 0 0 0 0 Votto 1b 5 2 2 2

Rizzo 1b 2 3 1 1 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0

Báez ss 5 0 1 1 Castellanos rf 4 1 1 1

Schwarber dh 5 0 0 0 Aquino lf 2 0 0 0

Contreras c 4 2 2 1 Winker ph-lf 2 0 1 1

Souza Jr. rf 5 1 1 2 Colón dh 2 0 0 0

Bote 3b 5 0 2 2 VanMeter dh 2 1 0 0

Hoerner 2b-lf 4 0 1 0 Farmer 2b 4 0 0 0

Happ ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Akiyama ph 0 0 0 0

Almora Jr. cf 2 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 0 0 1

Casali c 1 0 0 0

T.Stephnsn c 2 2 2 2

Totals 36 8 8 7 Totals 35 7 6 7

Chicago 420 001 100 — 8

Cincinnati 000 001 222 — 7

E–Lester (1), Bote (1), Galvis (1). LOB–Chicago 9, Cincinnati 13. 2B–Contreras (2), Souza Jr. (1), Báez (1), Bote (1). HR–Rizzo (3), T.Stephenson (1). SB–VanMeter (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Lester W,1-0 5 0 0 0 1 1

Winkler 1-3 0 1 1 2 1

Wick 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

Underwood Jr. 2-3 2 2 2 1 1

Tepera 1 2 1 1 0 3

Norwood 1-3 1 1 1 1 0

Kimbrel H,1 1-3 0 2 2 4 0

Jeffress S,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati

Miley L,0-1 1 2-3 4 6 5 2 3

Antone 4 1-3 1 1 1 1 5

Raley 2 3 1 1 0 4

Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1

Tepera pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP–Miley 2 (Bryant,Rizzo), Antone (Contreras), Lester (Casali), Raley 2 (Almora Jr.,Rizzo), Tepera (Winker), Kimbrel (Galvis). WP–Norwood, Kimbrel.

Umpires–Home, Dave Rackley; First, Larry Vanover; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, John Bacon.

T–3:46.

TUESDAY’S GAME

Cubs 8, Reds 3

Chicago NL Cincinnati

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Rizzo 1b 5 1 1 0 Akiyama cf 3 0 0 0

Caratini c 5 0 1 0 Ervin ph-cf 1 0 1 0

Báez ss 5 3 3 3 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0

Schwarber lf 3 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 4 0 1 0

Almora Jr. cf 1 0 0 0 Winker dh 2 1 0 0

Happ cf-lf 5 0 0 0 Colón ph-dh 1 0 0 0

Heyward rf 3 2 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 2

Bote 3b 3 1 2 1 VanMeter 2b 4 0 0 0

Kipnis dh 4 1 2 1 Aquino lf 3 1 0 0

Hoerner 2b 3 0 1 2 Galvis ss 4 1 1 2

Casali c 4 1 1 1

Totals 37 8 12 8 Totals 33 5 6 5

Chicago 001 111 112 — 8

Cincinnati 000 200 012 — 5

E–Rizzo (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 1. LOB–Chicago 6, Cincinnati 4. 2B–Báez (2), Castellanos (2), Suárez (1). 3B–Kipnis (1). HR–Báez 2 (2), Bote (1), Castellanos (1), Casali (2), Galvis (2). SF–Hoerner (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago

Mills W,1-0 6 2 2 2 2 3

Sadler H,1 1 1 1 1 0 3

Ryan H,2 1 2 0 0 0 1

Tepera 1 1 2 2 1 3

Cincinnati

Mahle 4 6 2 2 1 4

Reed L,0-1 1 2 2 2 1 1

Strop 2-3 0 0 0 1 0

Garrett 1 1-3 1 1 1 0 2

Jones 1 1 1 1 0 1

Lorenzen 1 2 2 2 0 2

Sadler pitched to 1 batter in the 8th, Reed pitched to 1 batter in the 6th.

WP–Sadler.

Umpires–Home, Larry Vanover; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, John Bacon; Third, Dave Rackley.

T–3:02.