State Route 7 closed between Buffalo Creek and Tallow Ridge roads
State Route 7 westbound is closed between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road due to a rock fall.
A boulder dislodged from the rock face and entered the roadway, breaching the barrier wall and blocking both lanes of state Route 7 Westbound.
State Route 7 Westbound will be closed until the material can be removed. The road is expected to reopen by Tuesday evening.
