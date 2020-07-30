Reopening The Vault: Ironton business sets date for Friday

The Vault Market will reopen on Friday for the first time since the COVID-19 closures.

Co-owner Abby Kuehne said the process took longer than originally planned.

“When we closed, we went online,” she said.

She said the new online shop inventory did not link up with their point of sale in the shop, meaning that they had to adjust to keep in-person sales and online sales recorded for inventory.

“We had to fully have the website rebuilt, switch our point of sale system and equipment and add barcoding to everything,” she said.

She said they have added vendors to the offerings at the shop.

Kuehne said they will require masks for those shopping in the store, in line with Gov. Mike DeWine’s statewide mandate.

They have also installed a sneeze guard, which she said is unique for the store.

Co-owner Amanda Cleary purchased an old bank window with bars and Kuehne’s husband installed it with Plexiglas for the counter.

The Vault Market is located at 211 Center St. in Ironton.

Kuehne said the store’s new hours will be 10 a.m.-6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.