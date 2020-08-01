Editorial: A much-welcome return

Yesterday marked the reopening of a valued part of downtown Ironton.

The Vault Market opened its doors to customers for the first time since COVID-19 closures were enacted in March.

While stores were granted permission from the state to reopen from shutdown a few months ago, owners Abby Kuehne and Amanda Cleary opted to wait before resuming in-person business.

In order to keep things going, they took things online and then retooled their inventory system to accommodate both online and in-person sales and worked to prepare the premises for safe, socially distanced shopping.

Since its opening last May, The Vault has been a wonderful addition to the city’s shopping line-up, serving as a collaborative space for local and regional artisans and creators.

In addition to their business, Kuehne and Cleary have also formed the nonprofit Third and Center, which has worked to improve downtown, with works including the installation of new bike racks to funding the creation of art for crosswalks in the area.

They have also organized events, such as the Market After Dark, which featured live music and vendors from throughout the area.

Kuehne and Cleary have demonstrated a love for Ironton and the surrounding area and have taken the initiative in improving and promoting it.

We are glad to see them reopen and welcome them back.