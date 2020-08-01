Girls’ soccer preview

Aug. 15 at Ports. West

The Southern Ohio Conference girls’ soccer preview will be held on Saturday, Aug. 15, at Portsmouth West High School.

The preview will consist of teams from the Ohio Valley Conference and Scioto Valley Conference as well as the host SOC.

Here is the schedule:

9 a.m. — Southeastern Ross vs. Minford.

10 a.m. — South Point vs. Piketon

11 a.m. — Fairland vs. Northwest

Noon — Chesapeake vs. Wheelersburg

1 p.m. — Gallipolis Gallia Acadamy vs. St. Joseph Catholic Central

2 p.m. — Rock Hill vs. Portsmouth West.

Gates open at 8 a.m. Admission is $5.