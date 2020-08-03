Obituaries – 8/05/2020

Keith Molihan

Oct. 2, 1942–Aug. 1, 2020

Keith Franklin Molihan, 77, of Vinton, peacefully went home to be with the Lord on Aug. 1, 2020, after a month-long battle with cancer.

Keith was born Oct. 2, 1942, to the late Paul Franklin Molihan and Geraldine (“Gerry”) Carr Molihan. Born in Columbus, Keith was raised in Radcliff, along with his sisters, Regina (“Jeannie”) Fagan and Lisa Lancaster.

He graduated from Wilton High School in Wilkesville, where he met the love of his life, Judy Cray Molihan. As a true symbol of the Christian covenant marriage, Keith and Judy celebrated 59 years of marriage on July 15, 2020.

Rio Grande College was where Keith obtained his bachelor’s degree and went on to become a teacher, and later a principal, at Wilton Elementary. He later left education to embark on a storied career working feverishly and cleverly on issues and programs that give a helping hand to people in poverty in Appalachian Ohio. He worked a short time for a rural health organization in southern Ohio and then became CEO of the Ironton-Lawrence County Community Action Organization (CAO). He worked for 35 years at CAO with a team of hardworking, committed and brilliant people. The CAO staff were like family to him.

Keith was active in and was elected to leadership positions in state and federal community action associations which helped elevate his work in Ironton and lead to funding opportunities that previously had not been afforded to the region. Testifying at the Ohio statehouse and before Congress, Keith mastered the art of advocacy for southern Ohio.

In addition to his work at CAO, Keith simultaneously showed his commitment to Lawrence County by revitalizing Ironton Iron Incorporated (III), an iron foundry. Ultimately, he helped III transition to an Employee Stock Ownership Plan (ESOP), a huge accomplishment for the employees as it was one of the first ESOPs in the state.

Recognizing the importance of banking, Keith, with the help of many committed leaders in the area, worked to establish a local bank in Ironton, Ohio River Bank. Ohio River Bank was later purchased by Premier Bank, where Keith served the board of directors even in retirement. He also served on the board of the Ohio University Southern Campus.

When Keith left CAO, the retirement party featured a beautiful cake of a lake with fish and a fishing pole – a symbol of his long-held belief that it is more valuable to teach a person to fish than to hand a person some fish. That is how he lived his life and how he taught his children and grandchildren.

Keith received a number of awards and recognitions throughout the years, but you would never hear about that from him. Along with diligence and hard work, humility was one of his hallmark attributes.

Upon retirement, Keith and Judy purchased a farm in Vinton County, where, today they raise black angus cattle and sell hay. Keith absolutely loved his farm and enjoyed nothing more than driving his grandkids throughout the property on a Gator or working the property with Jimmie Cossin. Keith enjoyed fishing, hunting and hosting deer hunters in season.

Keith and Judy are members of the Trinity United Methodist Church, Bidwell, where they both have served on a number of committees, and they also occasionally attend the Wilkesville Presbyterian Church.

Keith is survived by his devoted wife, Judy; his proud and grateful daughter, Belinda Molihan Jones; his sisters, Jeannie Fagan (Bill) and Lisa Lancaster (Rick); grandchildren, Logan Jones (Layne), Trent Molihan Jones, Hannah Jones Zimmerer (Bobby); and numerous friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Molihan; his mother, Gerry Molihan; and his son, Brian Keith Molihan, who passed away on Aug. 1, 1979, 41 years ago on the same date as Keith’s passing.

A graveside service celebrating Keith’s life will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at 1 p.m. in Radcliff Cemetery, Radcliff.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Vinton County Education Foundation, Brian Molihan Memorial Scholarship, 307 West High St., McArthur, Ohio 45651.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of R.M. Williams Funeral Service, 120 W. Broadway St., Wellston, who is honored to care for the Molihan Family.

Oral Groves

Feb. 14, 1930—Aug. 1, 2020

Oral R. Groves, 90, of Flatwoods, Kentucky, departed this earth for his Heavenly home on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley in Ironton.

He was born Feb. 14, 1930 in Roane County, West Virginia, a son of the late John and Ledona Groves.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Delores; a daughter, Virginia Ann; a brother, Warren Blaine; and a sister, Doris Maxine May.

He is survived by three sons, Stephen (Gloria), Mark (Francis), and David (Debbie); five grandchildren, Daniel, Jauhn, Dalton, Derek and Samantha; one great-grandchild, Isaac; and a brother, Charles (Ruth).

Oral was a member of the Fifth Street Church of Christ in Huntington, West Virginia.

He served his country proudly in the United States Army and fought in the Korean War.

He retired from the Kroger Company after 40 years of service.

A graveside service will be conducted Monday at the Kentucky Veterans Cemetery North East in Greenup, Kentucky by Jaime Leonard. Military were performed by Kenova American Legion Post 95.

Reed Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

A special thanks to the staff at the Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley and Community Hospice for their care.

Condolences may be made at www.rlrfuneralhome.com.

John Mayfield

Feb. 1, 1936—July 15, 2020

John William Mayfield, 84, of Huntington, West Virginia, passed into Heaven on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia. The Forrestdale native was born Feb. 1, 1936, a son of the late John and Angie Losey Mayfield. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Lynn Mayfield.

John was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

While attending Marshall University, he was a basketball player on the 1955-1956 MAC Championship Team. He also served in the U.S. Army. John worked for NCR Corp. as a systems analyst designing systems/applications for early mainframe computers used in banks, hospitals and businesses. He was one of the early computer programmers, installing the first operative computer in Huntington, West Virginia.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Evelyn, Ruth; and twin sister and brother, sisters, Edith (Glenn) Willis and Freda (Don) Stafford; and a niece, Danielle Cochran.

Besides his wife, John is survived by his daughter, Nichole (Steve) Hicks, of Ironton; granddaughter Allison (Mason) Schug; grandson, Andrew (Abby) Hicks; great-grandchildren Braden and Brantlee Schug and Kody Hicks; sister-in-law, Chris (Mark) Taylor; brother-in-law, Gary (Linda) Booth; nephews, Steve, Kevin, and Philip Willis and Brian Booth; nieces, Lisa Winters and Katie (Geoff) Samples.

John loved his Lord and his church. He was a member of Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Deering, and later became a member of 26th Street Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. He served in various positions including Sunday school superintendent, trustee and adult Sunday school teacher. He was a bass singer in various quartets, including the Pathfinders Quartet, Joy Makers and Savior’s Quartet.

Funeral service will be Wednesday, Aug. 5, 2020, at Schneider Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, with pastors Tim Arthur and Eric Wallace officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of the service at 1 p.m. Burial will follow in Ice Creek Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery, Deering.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the MU Big Green Scholarship Foundation, 1801 Third. Ave., Huntington, WV 25703.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Ronald Ross

May 2, 1959–Aug. 1, 2020

Ronald D. Ross, 61, of Adams Mills, passed away at the Kobacker House in Columbus, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020.

Ron was born in Ironton, on May 2, 1959, to the late Earl and Mildred (White) Ross. Before his illness, he was working for Smith Concrete as a truck driver and was an active member of the Gospel Hill Church in Warsaw.

He was very good working with his hands, enjoyed carpentry, landscaping, target shooting with his son, Rodney, and spending time outdoors. Ron would help anyone he could, if he wasn’t working, he spent most of his time helping others.

Ron is survived by his devoted wife, Kathy A. (Miller) Ross, who he married June 30, 1979; one son, Rodney (Samantha Pinnick) Ross, of New Albany; ten siblings, Dale (Linda Sizemore) Ross, of Waterloo, Dave (Ilva White) Ross, of Center Point, Jim (Sheila) Ross, of Waterloo, Barb (Greg) Brown, of Waterloo, Carl (Donna) Ross, of South Point, Teresa (Travis) Sprouse of Ripley, West Virginia, Lisa (Mark) Staats, of Point Pleasant, West Virginia, Tim (Madeline) Ross, of Ironton, Steve Ross, of Zanesville and Tony Ross, of Ashland, Kentucky; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister, Helen Brown; and brother, Jeryl Ross.

Friends may call at The Miller Funeral Home, 639 Main St., Coshocton, on Saturday from 11 a.m–1 p.m. with funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Ron Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Adams Mills Cemetery.

Due to COVID-19, we are requiring visitors coming to the funeral home to wear their own face masks and we will be limiting the number of attendees inside the building.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Ohio Health Foundation, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, Ohio 43202, envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

An online memorial is located at www.themillerfuneralhome.com.

Derwood Taylor Jr.

Derwood Lee “Derb” Taylor Jr., 69, of Portsmouth, died on July 28, 2020 leaving from his home in Portsmouth.

Keeping with his families wishes, he will be cremated. Memorial donations should be directed to the family to help with final expenses.

His care has been entrusted to the Taylor-Brown family of Brown Funeral Chapel.

Penny Ticknor

Penny Leigh Canterbury Ticknor, 57, of South Point, died Thursday, July 30, 2020.

She is survived by her husband, Terry Lee Ticknor.

There will be no services.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.