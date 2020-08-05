Cancellations – 7/5/2020

Cancellations can be sent to briefs@irontontribune.com.

Ironton Coke Reunion Canceled

The annual Ironton Coke Plant reunion scheduled for Aug. 30 has been canceled.

2020 Ironton Youth Soccer Canceled

The Ironton Area Youth Soccer Association will not have its 2020 fall youth soccer league, due to the play restrictions and health and safety mandates of the COVID-19 pandemic. IAYSA plans to resume league play in 2021, with times and dates TBD. Questions and comments can be addressed to the league by email at iaysaboard2020@gmail.com.

Dalton Family Reunion Canceled

The Dalton reunion scheduled for Aug. 20 has been canceled.

Markel Family Reunion Canceled

The Markel reunion scheduled for Sept. 7 has been canceled.

PERI Chapter 62 Meetings Canceled

PERI Chapter 62 has cancelled its meeting in August and possibly its October and December meetings because of COVI-19. The meetings are subject to restrictions by their organization and state recommendations and local conditions.

County Commissioners Meeting

The Lawrence County Commissioners meetings are now closed to the public but can be viewed on the commissioners’ Facebook page, www.facebook.com/ohioslcc/.

Ironton City Council

The Ironton City Council continues to meet at 6 p.m. on the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Because of the coronavirus, they meet online. The public can view the meeting on Facebook at Ironton Ohio City Council Live.

Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally

The organizers of the Healing Our Nation Prayer Rally 2020 have canceled the event due to concerns for public health and safety with the coronavirus pandemic.

Buckeye Rural Electric

Buckeye Rural Rio Grande and Linville offices will be closed to the public until further notice. They will continue to accept phone calls and provide service to members via the drive-thru window. They only plan to meet face-to-face on an as needed basis and by appointment.

South Point Rummage Sale

The Village of South Point has postponed its annual spring rummage sale to a later date, to be announced.