Community calendar

Wednesday

Chesapeake BOE Meeting

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting today at 7:30 p.m. on Zoom. The employment of supplemental contracts will be considered. Link to meeting are available on the school website.

Thursday

Ironton City Council Meeting

The Ironton City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on the third floor of the City Center. The meeting is not open to the public, due to the coronavirus pandemic. The public can view the meeting on Facebook at Ironton Ohio City Council Live.

Saturday

School Supply Giveaway

New Hope United Methodist Church is hosting a school supply giveaway from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. for families in the Fairland and Chesapeake school districts. Masks are required to pick up supplies. And will be provided on site.

Monday

Fairland BOE Meeting

The Fairland Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. at Fairland High School, 812 County Road 411, Proctorville.

Dawson-Bryant BOE Meeting

Dawson-Bryant Board of Education will meet at 5 p.m. at Dawson-Bryant High School.

Symmes Valley BOE Meeting

The Symmes Valley Local School Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. in the high school lecture hall for the purpose of discussing the District’s “Restart/Remote Learning Plan, discussing the possible appointment or employment of a public official or employee, and to discuss the district’s budget for the 202-2021 school year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions and the requirement for social distancing, this meeting will be broadcast live on the internet with a link on the Symmes Valley Local School District website, svlsd.com. To take part in the public participation portion of the meeting, please contact the board office at 740-643-2451.

South Point BOE Meeting

The South Point Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. via video conference. It can be viewed on the school’s website, www.southpoint.k12.oh.us or at South Point Local School District on Facebook. There will be no public participation.

Tuesday

Solid Waste District Meeting

The Lawrence-Scioto County Solid Waste Management District board of directors will meet via Zoom for their quarterly meeting. They will go into executive session following its regular meeting. For more information about the district and its programs, call 740-532-1231.

Library Board Meeting

Briggs Lawrence County Public Library Board of Trustees will meet at 11:30 a.m. at the Ironton Library meeting room

Aug. 15

Pajama Breakfast Party

The Gallipolis Boat Club will have a breakfast time pajama party at 8:20 a.m. All events are open to the public arriving by boat. Their location is Ohio River Mile 272, Chickamauga Creek.

Girl Scout Drive-Thru Registration

The Lawrence County Girl Scouts will have a drive-thru registration day from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. at the Central Christian Church in Ironton. Girls are invited to come by and get a free activity packet.

Aug. 17

Ironton BOE Meeting

The Ironton Board of Education will meet at 5:30 p.m. in the Ironton High School cafeteria.

Aug. 18

Land Bank Meeting

The Lawrence County Land Reutilization Corporation will meet at noon at 327 Vernon St., Ironton.