Land Transfers – 8/5/2020

• Mark A. Roby to Tyler C. And Hayley D. Smith, Ironton, $9,000.

• Douglas Lee Combs to John T. Hayes and Jacqueline L. Hayes, Kitts Hill, $13,050.

• Arthur G. Magsamen and Sue Thomas to Cletis A. Berry and Frances, Proctorville, $32,450.

• Marion Crabtree to Oscar Crabtree, Kitts Hill, $40,000.

• Kimberly Rice to Mender Reeds Services, Ironton, $75,000.

• David Skaggs and Sandra Bickers to Paul Birkel, Ironton, $5,000.

• Tommy Douglas to Grandview Retail stores, LLC, South Point, $60,000.

• Ronald L. Harvey trust to Stephen R. Morrison, Ironton, $64,000.

• Howard M. Sharp and Gail I. To Kellogg, Ronnie Edward and Kathy, Ironton, $251,500.

• Tonya Messer to Horton, Jesse, and Karen, New Boston, $45,000.

• Lisa Lucas to David Lee Laber, Ironton, $22,500.

• Donald Schug and Becky Schug to Timothy P. Edwards and Sara S. Edwards, Ironton, $40,000.

• Teresa A. Esque to Melissa S. Hunt and Michael S. Scaggs, Proctorville, $164,000.

• Steve W. Bruce and Vicki R. Bruce to Robert A, Chaffins and Linda L. Chaffins, Coal Grove, $130,000.

• Kevin Hacker to Adam Bryant, Kitts Hill, $4,000.