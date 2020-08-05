Lawrence County COVID-19 cases top 250 on Wednesday

The number of cases are still rising in Lawrence County.

On Wednesday, the number of cases broke 250 with the number of positive cases at 252 on Wednesday.

On the Fourth of July, the county had 72 cases. On July 14, the number of cases were at 108. There were 198 cases on July 25.

There were three new cases reported on Wednesday with on being female and two being male. The age range is ages 36-75.

Of the 249 cases, 241 were confirmed, 11 were probable and there was one suspected case.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported that they are following 63 cases, 189 cases are out of isolation and they are monitoring 124 people who have come into contact with someone that was confirmed to have a case of COVID-19.

The health department has had 4,416 tests done as of Wednesday.

Five people have been hospitalized at this time.

There have been no COVID-19 deaths reported in Lawrence County.

Lawrence County is still under Ohio Public Health Advisory Red Level 3 status.

In Scioto County, there have been 207 positive cases, with 108 female and 99 male. There has been one COVID-19-related death in that county.

The Portsmouth City and Scioto County Health Department reports that 139 cases are considered recovered. The ages of cases have ranged from 15 months old to 87 years old.

The county remains at Orange Level 2 status.

The State of Ohio has had 96,305 positive cases on Wednesday. There have been 3,596 deaths reported.

In the United States, there have been 4,748,806 positive cases reported on Wednesday. 2,525,180 people have recovered and the number of deaths is 161,438, which is a six percent death rate.