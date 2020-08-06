Lawrence County down to Level Two on alert system

Many counties show improvement on latest alert map

COLUMBUS — Lawrence County has been downgraded to Orange Level Two on the state’s COVID-19 alert system.

The Ohio Department of Health announced the change on Thursday in its updated map. Lawrence County had been at the higher Red Level Three designation for the past two weeks.

Two other counties, Hamilton and Henry, had improved from Level Three to Level Two, while Mercer County had moved from Level Two to Level Three.

Neighboring Scioto County had also reached Red Level Three earlier this month, but was downgraded back to orange last week.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 11 counties are now at Red Level Three, 51 counties are at Orange Level Two and 6 counties are at Yellow Level One. No counties are at the highest designation, Purple Level Four, on the state’s four-tier alert system.

Seven counties had worsened and moved from Level Two to Level Three, while, in improvements, three moved from Level Three to Level Two and ten counties went from Level Two to Level One.

Gov. Mike DeWine issued a mask mandate for the entire state on July 22 after many counties’ numbers had worsened.