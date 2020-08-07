Scoreboard

Reds’ boxscore

WEDNESDAY’S GAME

Indians 2, Reds 0

Cincinnati Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Akiyama lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 2 0 1 1

Ervin ph-lf 1 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 1 1

Castellanos rf 3 0 1 0 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0

Votto 1b 4 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 3 0 0 0

Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0

Winker dh 2 0 1 0 Zimmer rf 3 0 1 0

Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 1 0 0

Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 Allen lf 0 0 0 0

VanMeter 2b 2 0 0 0 León c 2 0 0 0

Casali ph-c 2 0 0 0 Mercado cf 2 1 0 0

Galvis ss 2 0 0 0

Barnhart c 2 0 0 0

Colón ph-2b 1 0 0 0

Totals 27 0 3 0 Totals 26 2 4 2

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0

Cleveland 000 020 00x — 2

E–León (1). DP–Cincinnati 2, Cleveland 1. LOB–Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 6. 2B–Akiyama (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Antone L,0-1 4 1-3 2 1 1 4 4

Lorenzen 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

Sims 1 0 0 0 0 1

Garrett 1 0 0 0 1 1

Raley 1 0 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Clevinger W,1-1 5 2-3 2 0 0 5 4

Leone H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Pérez H,1 1 0 0 0 0 1

Karinchak H,3 1 1 0 0 0 1

Hand S,4-4 1 0 0 0 1 2

Umpires–Home, Jeremie Rehak; First, Jerry Meals; Second, Ed Hickox; Third, Jordan Baker.

T–2:56.

Reds’ boxscore

THURSDAY’S GAME

Indians 13, Reds 0

Cincinnati Cleveland

ab r h bi ab r h bi

Akiyama lf 4 0 1 0 Hernandez 2b 4 3 2 3

Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 5 4 3 4

Colón 1b 0 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 1 1 1

Votto 1b 1 0 0 0 Chang ph-ss 0 0 0 0

Jankowski rf 1 0 0 0 C.Santana 1b 1 1 0 1

Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 Plutko p 0 0 0 0

Winker dh 4 0 2 0 Reyes dh 4 1 2 2

Senzel cf 4 0 0 0 Freeman 1b 1 0 0 0

Galvis ss 2 0 0 0 D.Santana rf 5 1 1 0

Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 Mercado lf 5 0 1 0

Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Taylor c 4 1 0 1

DeShields cf 3 1 1 1

Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 35 13 11 13

Cincinnati 000 000 000 — 0

Cleveland 100 020 100x — 13

DP_Cincinnati 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Cincinnati 6, Cleveland 7. 2B_Winker (1), Hernandez (3). 3B_Ramírez (1). HR_Ramírez 2 (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati

Castillo, L, 0-2 5 4 3 3 4 9

De León 1 2-3 4 8 8 4 3

Reed 1-3 2 2 2 1 0

Davidson 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland

Carrasco, W, 2-1 6 1 0 0 4 8

Hill, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 2

Maton 1 1 0 0 0 0

Plutko 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP–Carrasco(2), Maton.

Umpires–Home, Jerry Meals; First, Ed Hickox; Second, Jordan Baker; Third, Jeremie Rehak.

T–2:53.

MLB standings

Major League Baseball

NATIONAL LEAGUE

East Division

W L Pct GB

Miami 6 1 .857 _

Atlanta 9 5 .643 ½

Washington 4 5 .444 3

Philadelphia 3 4 .429 3

New York 5 8 .385 4

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Chicago 10 3 .769 _

Milwaukee 5 5 .500 3½

St. Louis 2 3 .400 4

Cincinnati 5 8 .385 5

Pittsburgh 3 10 .231 7

West Division

W L Pct GB

Colorado 9 3 .750 _

Los Angeles 9 4 .692 ½

San Diego 7 6 .538 2½

San Francisco 6 8 .429 4

Arizona 5 8 .385 4½

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Colorado 6, San Francisco 4

Cleveland 13, CINCINNATI 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 8:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, ppd.

Arizona at San Diego, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Atlanta (Wright 0-1) at Philadelphia (Arrieta 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

CINCINNATI (DeSclafani 0-0) at Milwaukee (Anderson 0-0), 7:10 p.m.

Miami (Smith 0-0) at N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-1), 7:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Mills 2-0) at St. Louis (Wainwright 1-0), 8:15 p.m.

Arizona (Kelly 1-1) at San Diego (Davies 1-1), 9:10 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 0-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 1-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 1:05 p.m., 1st game

Miami at N.Y. Mets, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

CINCINNATI at Milwaukee, 2:10 p.m.

Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

San Francisco at L.A. Dodgers, 4:10 p.m.

Atlanta at Philadelphia, 4:35 p.m., 2nd game

Chicago Cubs at St. Louis, 7:08 p.m.

—————

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB

New York 9 3 .750 _

Baltimore 5 7 .417 4

Tampa Bay 5 7 .417 4

Toronto 4 6 .400 4

Boston 4 8 .333 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB

Minnesota 10 3 .769 _

Cleveland 8 6 .571 2½

Chicago 7 6 .538 3

Detroit 5 5 .500 3½

Kansas City 4 10 .286 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB

Oakland 9 4 .692 _

Houston 6 6 .500 2½

Los Angeles 5 8 .385 4

Seattle 5 9 .357 4½

Texas 3 8 .273 5

Thursday’s Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, CINCINNATI 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 6:40 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 9:05 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 9:10 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 9:40 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 2:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0), 2:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 4:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 4:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 5:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 6:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 7:30 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Baltimore at Washington, 12:35 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 1:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 1:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 2:05 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 2:10 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 2:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 4:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 4:10 p.m.

NBA standings

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB

x-Toronto 49 18 .731 —

x-Boston 45 23 .662 4½

x-Philadelphia 41 27 .603 8½

Brooklyn 33 36 .478 17

New York 21 45 .318 27½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB

x-Miami 43 26 .623 —

Orlando 32 37 .464 11

Charlotte 23 42 .354 18

Washington 24 44 .353 18½

Atlanta 20 47 .299 22

Central Division

W L Pct GB

y-Milwaukee 55 14 .797 —

x-Indiana 42 27 .609 13

Chicago 22 43 .338 31

Detroit 20 46 .303 33½

Cleveland 19 46 .292 34

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Houston 43 25 .632 —

x-Dallas 41 30 .577 3½

Memphis 33 37 .471 11

San Antonio 30 38 .441 13

New Orleans 29 39 .426 14

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB

x-Denver 45 24 .652 —

x-Utah 43 26 .623 2

x-Oklahoma City 42 26 .618 2½

Portland 32 38 .457 13½

Minnesota 19 45 .297 23½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB

z-L.A. Lakers 51 17 .750 —

x-L.A. Clippers 46 22 .676 5

Phoenix 30 39 .435 21½

Sacramento 29 40 .420 22½

Golden State 15 50 .231 34½

x-clinched playoff spot

y-clinched division

z-clinched conference

Thursday’s Games

Sacramento 140, New Orleans 125

Phoenix 114, Indiana 99

Milwaukee 130, Miami 116

L.A. Clippers 126, Dallas 111

Portland 125, Denver 115

Houston 113, L.A. Lakers 97

Friday’s Games

San Antonio 119, Utah 111

Memphis 121, Oklahoma City 92

Brooklyn 119, Sacramento 106

Orlando at Philadelphia, 6:30 p.m.

Washington at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Boston at Toronto, 9 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Portland, 1 p.m.

Utah at Denver, 3:30 p.m.

L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 6 p.m.

Phoenix at Miami, 7:30 p.m.

Milwaukee at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Washington at Oklahoma City, 12:30 p.m.

Memphis at Toronto, 2 p.m.

San Antonio at New Orleans, 3 p.m.

Orlando at Boston, 5 p.m.

Philadelphia at Portland, 6:30 p.m.

Houston at Sacramento, 8 p.m.

Brooklyn at L.A. Clippers, 9 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Phoenix, 2:30 p.m.

Dallas at Utah, 3 p.m.

Toronto at Milwaukee, 6:30 p.m.

Indiana at Miami, 8 p.m.

Denver at L.A. Lakers, 9 p.m.

NHL standings

National Hockey League

Playoff Results

All times EDT

Saturday, Aug. 1

Wednesday, Aug. 5

At Toronto

Florida 3, N.Y. Islanders 2

Tampa Bay 3, Boston 2

Montreal 4, Pittsburgh 3

At Edmonton

Arizona 4, Nashville 1

Colorado 4, Dallas 0

Chicago 4, Edmonton 3

Thursday, Aug. 6

At Toronto

Philadelphia 3, Washington 1

Columbus 4, Toronto 3, OT

At Edmonton

Vancouver 3, Minnesota 0

Las Vegas 6, St. Louis 4

Calgary 4, Winnipeg 0, Calgary wins series 3-1

Friday, Aug. 7

At Toronto

N.Y. Islanders 5, Florida 1, N.Y. Islanders win series 3-1

Columbus vs Toronto, 8 p.m.

Montreal 2, Pittsburgh 0, Montreal wins series 3-1

At Edmonton

Arizona 4, Nashville 3, OT, Arizona wins series 3-1

Chicago vs. Edmonton, 6:45 p.m.

Vancouver vs. Minnesota, 10:45 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 8

At Toronto

Washington vs. Boston, TBD

x-Pittsburgh vs. Montreal, TBD

At Edmonton

Colorado vs. Las Vegas, TBD

x-Edmonton vs. Chicago, TBD

Sunday, Aug. 9

At Toronto

Tampa Bay vs. Philadelphia, TBD

x-Toronto vs. Columbus, TBD

At Edmonton

St. Louis vs. Dallas, TBD

x-Nashville vs. Arizona, TBD

x-Vancouver vs. Minnesota, TBD

(x-if necessary)

Blue Jackets’ box

Thursday’s Game

Toronto 1 2 0 0 — 3

Columbus 0 1 2 1 — 4

First Period–1, Toronto, Ceci 1 (Kapanen, Kerfoot), 18:52 (sh). Penalties–Dermott, Tor (Interference), 17:43.

Second Period–2, Toronto, Nylander 1 (Matthews, Marner), 7:08 (pp). 3, Toronto, Robertson 1 (Kapanen, Kerfoot), 8:48. 4, Columbus, Dubois 1 (Atkinson, Werenski), 11:39. Penalties–Nyquist, CBJ (Tripping), 6:58; Barrie, Tor (Tripping), 9:31; Jenner, CBJ (Hooking), 19:02.

Third Period–5, Columbus, Jones 1, 7:27. 6, Columbus, Dubois 2 (Savard, Atkinson), 10:49. Penalties_Holl, Tor (Tripping), 2:33.

Overtime–7, Columbus, Dubois 3 (Texier), 18:24. Penalties–None.

Shots on Goal–Toronto 9-8-10-9=36. Columbus 6-10-14-13=43.

Power-play opportunities–Toronto 1 of 2; Columbus 0 of 3.

Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 1-1-1 (43 shots-39 saves). Columbus, Korpisalo 1-1-0 (15-12), Columbus, Merzlikins 1-0-0 (21-21).

A–0 (18,819). T–3:16.

Referees–Frederick L’Ecuyer, Wes McCauley. Linesmen–Matt MacPherson, Derek Nansen.

NASCAR leaders

NASCAR Cup Series Points Leaders

1. Kevin Harvick, 803.

2. Brad Keselowski, 722.

3. Denny Hamlin, 688.

4. Ryan Blaney, 685.

5. Chase Elliott, 660.

6. Joey Logano, 653.

7. Martin Truex Jr, 648.

8. Aric Almirola, 614.

9. Kurt Busch, 581.

10. Kyle Busch, 563.

11. Alex Bowman, 561.

12. Clint Bowyer, 512.

13. Matt DiBenedetto, 509.

14. William Byron, 484.

15. Tyler Reddick, 469.

16. Austin Dillon, 466.

17. Jimmie Johnson, 459.

18. Erik Jones, 453.

19. Cole Custer, 381.

20. Michael McDowell, 359.

21. Chris Buescher, 357.

22. Bubba Wallace, 356.

23. Christopher Bell, 355.

24. Ricky Stenhouse Jr, 345.

25. John H. Nemechek, 326.

26. Ryan Newman, 325.

27. Ty Dillon, 292.

28. Matt Kenseth, 274.

29. Corey Lajoie, 251.

30. Ryan Preece, 216.

31. Daniel Suarez, 214.

32. Brennan Poole, 146.

33. Kyle Larson, 121.

34. Quin Houff, 106.

35. Brendan Gaughan, 46.

37. David Ragan, 33.

38. James Davison, 17.