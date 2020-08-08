South Point approves new fiscal officer

SOUTH POINT — The village of South Point will have a new fiscal officer as of Sept. 5.

The council voted unanimously to approve the hiring of Mark Davidson on that date.

Davidson has been assisting the outgoing officer, Scott Thomas, who will retire on that date.

The council voted to amend the position of office assistant, allowing Thomas to continue to work and assist the village.

“Scott has 30 years of experience,” Mayor Jeff Gaskin said. We can not afford to have him just leave and we need his experience, especially for audits.”

The council also voted to refinance a road bond with the county treasurer’s Neighborhood Loan Program.

The loan, originally for $375,000, has $170,000 left to be paid.

Gaskin said the program will only cover five years and the village had advertised the loan for seven years and is refinancing the remaining portion.

The council also heard from a member of the public who voiced concerns about the possibility of water meters for the village and took issue with the figure for average water usage at 3,000-4,000 gallons a month, feeling it should be higher.

Tuesday’s meeting was conducted via Zoom teleconference and included the mayor, six council members, the village solicitor and invited members of the public.

Gaskin said that he will be calling a special meeting at village hall on Aug. 18, which will include members of the Ohio Rural Community Assistance Program to discuss the water rate analysis the village recently had conducted.

“They’ll explain everything in detail,” Gaskin said.

The meeting is set for 7 p.m.