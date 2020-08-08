Stephens recognizes Ohio Sales Tax Holiday weekend

COLUMBUS — State Representative Jason Stephens, R-Kitts Hill, today encouraged Ohio families to save on back-to-school supplies during Ohio’s annual sales tax holiday this weekend, Friday–Saturday.

“I encourage Ohioans to take advantage of the Sales Tax Holiday this weekend to save a little money and support local businesses around the area,” said Stephens. “As a father of three, I know how quickly back-to-school supplies can add up and this holiday is a great way to save some cash.”

Through Friday–Sunday, all shoes and clothing priced under $75 will be exempt from state and local sales and use taxes. School supplies and instructional materials priced at $20 or less will also be tax exempt. In addition, online vendors will waive local and state sales taxes on designated items during the tax holiday weekend.

The sales tax holiday is now in its sixth year in Ohio and first started as a pilot project in 2015.

In 2018, the General Assembly passed legislation to make the sales tax holiday a permanent, yearly event to provide additional tax relief for Ohioans during back-to-school season.

For more information about Ohio’s sales tax holiday and qualifying items, please visit the Ohio Department of Taxation’s website at https://tax.ohio.gov/.