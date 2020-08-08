WNF’s Telegraph Trail closed for timber harvest

PEDRO — Wayne National Forest Supervisor Carrie Gilbert has ordered that a portion of the Telegraph Trail closed for public safety during the implementation of timber harvest activities.

The order closes the section of Telegraph Trail from Pine Creek Road (Scioto County Road 10) to Brushy Fork Road (Bloom Township Rd 292) weekly, from noon Monday through midnight Friday except on federal holidays.

Additionally, Forest Road 60 and Forest Road 60B will be closed to public vehicle traffic.

The order will remain in effect until it is ended by the Gilbert.

Violating the order is punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000 for an individual and $10,000 for an organization, or imprisonment for not more than six months, or both.

The closure order and map depicting closed areas are available on the Alerts & Notices page (https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/wayne/alerts-notices) of the Wayne National Forest website. A direct link is available at https://go.usa.gov/xfv84.

For more information, visit the Wayne National Forest website at http://www.fs.usda.gov/wayne, on Facebook @waynenationalforest, and on Twitter @waynenationalfs.