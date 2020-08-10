Not your average hamburger: Wise Guy’s Restaurant serves up angus beef and more at Elks

Wise Guy’s Restaurant, located at the street entrance of the Ironton Elks Club, isn’t your average burger joint.

“They’re fresh-pattied burgers, and are high quality beef. It’s black angus, actually,” says owner Cody Wise.

Wise started cooking for others at the Elks as a hobby about a year ago, testing out his recipes while working behind the bar.

“Then I had an opportunity to reopen the dining room at the Elks.”

Wise credits his nine-month-old son, Kysen, for helping him choose to take the leap from experimenting with flavors to turning the hobby into a business.

“That’s really what made me decide to get more serious about it. To have something nice for him,” Wise said.

Opening to a full-scale restaurant has taken some adjusting. With the high volume of orders, Wise said “It was crazy the first couple of days.”

He has since streamlined his process, and even hired more employees. The endeavor is every bit of a family affair.

Wise’s fiance, Taylor Frazier, has worked to select the decor, which includes retro license plates, gas cans, tool boxes, soda bottles and other thrifted finds. He also has had help with renovations and the day-to-day operation of the restaurant from his mother, sister and a host of close friends. And Wise wants customers to feel that closeness, as well.

“This is a laid back place, it’s the perfect place for families to gather,” he says.

The menu features many adventurous creations, including a Breakfast Burger topped with bacon, an egg and hash browns, a Flyin’ Hawaiian Burger complete with shaved ham and pineapple and a fried chicken sandwich with bacon and a pair of thick, fluffy waffles serving as the bun.

As for Wise’s favorite of his offerings, “I gotta say the Wild West Burger. It has pepper jack cheese, pulled pork, bacon, an onion ring and barbecue sauce. It’s huge, and I’ve always liked steakhouse burgers.”

The restaurant also is home to a wide selection of wings, appetizers and other sandwiches. You can find them online to learn more at facebook.com/wiseguysrestaurant/ or visit in person at 416 Park Ave. in Ironton.