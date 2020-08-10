OVC adopts 6-game regular season schedule

Jim Walker

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

The Ohio Valley Conference is going with a six-pack.

Athletic directors from the OVC have elected to play a six-game schedule of all conference games for the 2020 season.

Each team will only play six instead of seven league games which allows teams to be part of the postseason playoffs under the current proposal by the Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Control.

The board submitted a plan to Ohio Governor Mike DeWine that is expected to be approved on Tuesday.

The board voted 9-0 to approve a plan that allows teams to play six game or up to 10 games. If the schools play six games, the automatically may be part of the playoffs.

Team have the option to play 10 games with no playoffs or they can play six games and be part of the playoffs but resume playing up to 10 games after being eliminated from the playoffs.

While the board adopted this plan, the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association was not consulted on this particular proposal. The OHSFCA did have several other plans it submitted but were ignored.

Here are the schedules adopted by the OVC athletic directors:

Ohio Valley Conference

2020 Team Schedules

Ironton

August

28 at Portsmouth

September

4 GALLIPOLIS

11 COAL GROVE

18 at Rock Hill

25 at Chesapeake

October

2 SOUTH POINT

—————

Coal Grove

August

28 ROCK HILL

September

4 at Fairland

11 at Ironton

18 GALLIPOLIS

25 PORTSMOUTH

October

2 at Chesapeake

—————

Chesapeake

August

28 at Fairland

September

4 at Rock Hill

11 at South Point

18 PORTSMOUTH

25 IRONTON

October

2 COAL GROVE

—————

Fairland

August

28 CHESAPEAKE

September

4 COAL GROVE

11 at Portsmouth

18 SOUTH POINT

25 at Gallipolis

October

2 at Rock Hill

—————

Rock Hill

August

28 at Coal Grove

September

4 CHESAPEAKE

11 at Gallipolis

18 IRONTON

25 at South Point

October

2 FAIRLAND

—————

South Point

August

28 at Gallipolis

September

4 PORTSMOUTH

11 CHESAPEAKE

18 at Fairland

25 ROCK HILL

October

2 at Ironton

—————

Gallipolis

August

28 SOUTH POINT

September

4 at Ironton

11 ROCK HILL

18 at Coal Grove

25 FAIRLAND

October

2 at Portsmouth

—————

Portsmouth

August

28 IRONTON

September

4 at South Point

11 FAIRLAND

18 at Chesapeake

25 at Coal Grove

October

2 GALLIPOLIS