08/11/2020 Obituaries

John McClaskey Jr.

May 22, 1977–Aug. 7, 2020

John Wayne McClaskey Jr., 43, of South Point, passed away Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

John was born May 22, 1977, in Ironton, a son to John Wayne McClaskey Sr., of Ironton, and the late Patricia Gail (Stormes) McClaskey.

John was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School and was owner and head mechanic for J&L Auto Repair. He enjoyed anything to do with the outdoors, especially fishing and kayaking.

He was of the Baptist faith.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister, Christine Gail McClaskey.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his son, Shawn McClaskey; fiancé, Lorrie Stephens; and paternal grandmother, Carla McClaskey, all of South Point; two stepchildren, Brandon Blake Danner and Whitney Paige Danner; and two very special grandchildren, Bennette Lee Danner and Aiden Charles Darling.

Celebration of life service will be held noon Sunday at South Point Park, Second Street West, South Point, with Brother Nathan Boggs officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Ella Hesson

Ella Boots Hesson, 95, of Chesapeake, died Monday, Aug. 10, 2020.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday at Forest Memorial Park in Milton, West Virginia. There will be no visitation.

Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Brenda Turner

Oct. 22, 1951–Aug. 9, 2020

Brenda Ann (Lewis) Turner, 68, of Ironton, passed away on Aug. 9, 2020, at the Community Hospice Care Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She was born Oct. 22, 1951, the daughter of Herbert Lewis Sr. and the late Eileen (Saunders) Lewis.

Brenda was a graduate of Ironton High School and Jackson Technical College.

She was an executive assistant for IBM and the Ohio Health Department.

She was a strong believer in Jesus Christ and a member of the United Church of God, Portsmouth.

Brenda loved spending time with family and friends, cooking, crocheting, gardening and reading; however, her life’s passion was to care for, teach and nurture children. She dedicated her life to tutoring and teaching children of all different ages and backgrounds.

In 2005, the superintendent for Ironton City Schools met with Brenda in order to acknowledge her volunteer efforts with local children and to pledge the support of Ironton City Schools.

In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a son, Michael Turner; and a brother, Herbert Lewis, Jr.

Those left to cherish her memory are two sons, Marcus (and wife Saundra) Turner, of Ironton, and Marland (and wife Jamie) Turner, of Dublin; her father, Herbert Lewis Sr.; two sisters, Teresa Battles, of Pensacola, Florida and Jolynda Lewis, of Columbus; seven brothers, Nathan Lewis, of South Point, Gabriel Lewis, of Atlanta, Georgia, John Lewis, of Atlanta, Georgia, Steven Lewis, of Ironton, James Lewis, of Ironton, Anthony Forrest, of Ironton, and Ray Lewis, of Ironton; and nine grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held for family at 3 p.m. Friday at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton, with Pastor Kevin Call officiating. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Frankie Hitchcock

July 15, 1929–Aug. 8, 2020

Frankie Lucille (Sites) Hitchcock, 91 years old, died peacefully, Aug. 8, 2020, at her home in Ironton, with her sons and granddaughter by her side.

Frankie was born July 15, 1929, in Lawrence County; the daughter of the late Andrew Frank and Margaret (Gilbert) Sites.

Frankie was a graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School and attended Centenary Independent Christian Church.

She retired from L&J Shoppe, Coal Grove.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Thurman Hitchcock; five sisters, Blanche Clay, Dorothy Shearer, Annabelle Clark, Martha Sanders and Edna Mae Neal.

She is survived by two sons, David (Bonita) Hitchcock, of Grove City, and Jack Hitchcock, of Ironton; a grandson, John David (Brandy) Hitchcock, of Buckeye Lake; a granddaughter, Jennifer (Kevin) Wood, of Grove City; two great-granddaughters, Sierra Wood and Alli Hitchcock; a sister-in-law, Janice Hitchcock, of Westwood, Kentucky; and many nieces and nephews.

Thank you to the special care of Ashley Miller and the team at Community Hospice, Ashland, Kentucky.

A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, at Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton, section L, with Pastor Jimmy Matney officiating.

Pallbearers will be John Hitchcock, Kevin Wood, Alan Massie, Jeff Massie, Tom Massie, Norm Clark, Harold Clark, and Gary Belcher.

Donations may be made in Frankie’s memory to Centenary Independent Christian Church, c/o Peggy McDaniel, 900 Township Road 274N, Kitts Hill, OH 45645 or Ashland Community Hospice, 1480 Carter Ave., Ashland, KY 41101.

The Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

Betty Adams

Sept. 14, 1929–Aug. 9, 2020

Betty Adams met her Savior face-to-face on Aug. 9, 2020, at age 90.

Born Sept. 14, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Burl and Lucille Palmer Hankins of Coal Grove.

Betty attended Dawson Bryant schools and was a member of Jeffersonville Missionary Baptist Church, where she had served as Sunday School teacher, Vacation Bible School teacher, choir member and as a kitchen hostess for various special events

On March 30, 1947, she married Bill E. Stapleton, with Rev. Jerry Bruce officiating. Bill and Betty were blessed with five children.

She was preceded in death by husband Bill; along with second husband, Ray Adams; a daughter Lori Baker; and siblings, Adolphus (Pick), Jake, Bill, Carl and Dee Hankins, Ann Hall and Freda White.

Betty is survived by four children, Tom and Bill (Carolyn) Stapleton; Luanna Buckner; Lesli (Joe) Christian; thirteen grandchildren; twenty-eight great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Jeffersonville MBC, 412 Washington St., Coal Grove, with Pastor Roger Pierce officiating. Burial will be immediately after at Highland Memorial Gardens, 198 Private Road 1336, South Point. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

All visitors are asked to wear a mask at all times and to practice social distancing.

Wanda Davey

July 27, 1937–Aug. 8, 2020

Wanda “Rue” Davey, 83, of Columbus, formerly of Ironton, passed away Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Rue was born July 27, 1937, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Walter and Loretta (Jordan) Davey.

Ms. Davey was a 1955 graduate of Ironton High School.

She was a former employee for Ashland Chemical Company.

Rue was a big Ohio State Buckeye and Cincinnati Reds fan.

She loved her family abundantly and made the most of every moment she had with them.

She is survived by her sister, Linda Kelley, of Ironton; niece, Jaime (Ken) Christensen, of Westerville; great niece, Dr. Amanda (Dr. Andrew) Campbell, of Columbus; and great nephew, Zachary (Michelle) Christensen, of Middletown.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Woodland Cemetery, Section C, Ironton, with Rev. Jeff Cremeans officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations made be made in Rue’s name to your favorite charitable organization.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Davey family.

Gary Lee Harvey II

Gary Lee Harvey II, died Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Charles Leonard

Dec. 5, 1943–Aug. 9, 2020

Charles Homer Leonard, 76, of Middleport, went to be with his Lord, Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, from his home.

He was born Dec. 5, 1943, in Jackson, to the late Homer Stanley Leonard and Ceola Irene Kight Leonard.

He retired from Borden Ice Cream, Columbus, as a maintenance man and served in both Navy Reserves and later the Air Force during Vietnam.

Charles is survived by his wife, Dixie Lee Wamsley Leonard; brother, Jack D. Leonard, of Ironton; sister, Shelia Ann Coombs, of Columbus; a sister-in-law Margie (John) Skidmore, of Ft Payne, Alabama; brother-in-law Roger Wamsley, of Middleport; and several nieces and nephews.

Charles requested that there be no services or viewing and wanted to be cremated.

Birchfield Funeral Home, Rutland, is helping the family with his request.

