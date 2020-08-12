7 Lawrence County students receive FAO scholarships

NELSONVILLE — Seven students from Lawrence County received scholaships from the Foundation for Appalachia.

FAO is supporting the region’s students in pursuing post-secondary education. This year, more than $536,000 in scholarships have been awarded through over 550 awards so far to support more than 320 students in achieving their dreams.

Students from Lawrence County who received awards were:

• Jasson Aguilera, a graduate of Rock Hill High School, Karsyn Ball, a graduate of Symmes Valley High School, and Aiden White, a graduate of Ironton High School, were awarded the AK Steel Scholarship. The AK Steel Foundation Student Scholastic Award for Science, Technology, Math and Engineering was established by the AK Steel Foundation to provide a permanent source of scholarship support for students pursuing studies in STEM fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics. In the fall, Aguilera will attend Ohio University, Ball will attend Morehead State University, and White will attend Shawnee State University.

• Elizabeth Gillespie and Brooklyn Moore, graduates of Ironton High School, Madeline Khounlavong, a graduate of South Point High School, and Lakin Malone, a graduate of Rock Hill High School were all awarded the Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship. The Bob Evans and Wayne White Legacy Scholarship remembers the legacy and commitment of these two friends to Appalachian Ohio by supporting graduating high school seniors throughout the 32 Appalachian Ohio counties. In the fall, Gillespie will attend Shawnee State University, Moore plans to attend Ohio University, Khounlavong plans to attend Miami University – Hamilton, and Malone will attend Ohio University – Southern.

These awards were made possible by the people and friends of Appalachian Ohio, who know that setting students up for success is one of the most beneficial things they can do for the region’s young people and their communities. That’s why many FAO donors have together created scholarship funds focused on encouraging the pursuit of post-secondary education. This year, 217 donor-established FAO scholarship funds have awarded grants to Appalachian Ohio students.

The full list of FAO’s 2020 scholarship recipients is available at www.AppalachianOhio.org/2020Scholarships.

The Foundation for Appalachian Ohio’s mission is to create opportunities for Appalachian Ohio’s citizens and communities by inspiring and supporting philanthropy. For more information regarding FAO’s scholarships, visit www.AppalachianOhio.org/Scholarships.

Those interested in learning how to help students pursue their dreams by supporting educational opportunities can contact the Foundation for Appalachian Ohio at 740-753-1111.