August 12, 2020

  • 86°

Chesapeake school board of education to meet about purchasing technology

By Staff Reports

Published 2:22 pm Wednesday, August 12, 2020

The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will hold a special meeting at 6 p.m. on Thursday via Zoom meeting.

The purchase of technology will be considered.

A link to the meeting will be available on the school website.

