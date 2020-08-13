Some districts delay start of in-person classes

STEM+M to started remote learning on Monday

Lawrence County schools are set to return to in-person on Aug. 24, though some districts have announced they will be delaying the start of the academic year by a week, in order to give faculty more time to prepare for changes due the COVID-19 pandemic.

South Point, Symmes Valley and Dawson Bryant have announced that classes will not begin until Monday, Aug. 31.

All Lawrence County schools will have in-person classes, with remote learning option available. South Point will utilize a hybrid system of both in-person and remote learning for students.

One school will be starting earlier than the countywide date.

The Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, a public school in South Point which operates independent of the districts, will be doing remote, virtual learning for the first nine weeks of the school year when they return to classes on Monday.

Shelby Davidson, administrative specialist for the school, said they had in-person orientation earlier this month and that, as virtual learning had been a success in the spring, the school opted to continue.

She said after Oct. 9, they would reassess and decide on a plan for the rest for the year.