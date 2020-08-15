ACTC offering training relief for local employers

ASHLAND, Ky. — As part of COVID-19 relief efforts, Ashland Community and Technical College is providing additional support for employers.

Through Sept. 30, 2020, KCTCS TRAINS funding can be used by Kentucky companies bringing back laid off or furloughed workers with 75% of the cost of college-delivered training and testing services covered.

“It can be just about any training the company needs,” said Robin Harris, director of ACTC’s Workforce Solutions.

“There just needs to be at least five participants and the majority of them need to be employees that were dislocated due to COVID and are now training for a new job.”

Companies hiring dislocated workers may also take advantage of the funding for the same period of time. The training is not limited to any specific topic but must be completed by Sept. 30, 2020.

KCTCS-TRAINS is a fund designated by the Kentucky General Assembly to help companies willing to invest in workforce development for their employees. These funds are administered by the Kentucky Community and Technical College System and are available through its sixteen colleges including ACTC.

Companies receive funding to assist with the cost of providing workforce training and assessment services to current and potential employees. ACTC’s Workforce Solutions staff will assist companies in developing training plans and applying for KCTCS-TRAINS funding.

To speak to someone about how your company can take advantage of the KCTCS TRAINS program, call 606-326-2252, email AS_Workforce@kctcs.edu or go to https://tinyurl.com/y39v8zya