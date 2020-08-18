Jon Justice

Jon J. “Meatloaf” Justice, 61, of Coal Grove, passed away Aug. 12, 2020, from an extended illness at King’s Daughters Medical Center, in Ashland, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Susie Ann (Joe) Koster of Coal Grove, and the late Frank E. (Flo) Justice of Ironton, the son-law of JC and Winnie Johnson of Kitts Hill.

He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Catherine “Renie” Johnson Justice.

Jon was 1978 graduate of Dawson-Bryant High School.

He was a member of the Abate motorcycle club. He rode in Jesse James poker runs.

He had three brothers, the late Fredrick L. (Janet) Lavender, of Baltimore, Maryland, Dennis E. (Ann) Justice, of Clover, South Carolina, the late Moe (Martha) Justice, of Ironton. He had two sisters, Donna S. (Bernie) Stevens, of Cattlesburg, Kentucky, Clara L. (AJ) McGovern, of Slidell, Louisiana. He had a nephew, Doug (Lynette) Stevens, of Cattlesburg, Kentucky.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, Donna J. Ketterman, of Baltimore, Maryland, John Lavender, of Baltimore, Maryland, Pamela (Marty) King, of North Carolina; Brian (Amber) Justice, of Ironton, Frank (Melissa) McCann, of Coal Grove, Susan McCann, of Ironton, Vanessa Jones, Teresa Smith, Lisa Turner, Denessa Bishop, of South Carolina and Missy Collins, of Ironton.

He is survived by great nieces and nephews, Jason Ketterman, Brittany Alderson, Brandon Lavender, Aaron and Nate Stevens, Hannah Justice, JD Lewis, Sara and Drew Harris, Brigham, Brody and Briar Justice and Joseph McCann.

He is survived by brother-in-laws and sister-in-laws, Eric Johnson, of Kitts Hill, Laura (Ron) Kettel, of Ironton, Nathan (Dee) Johnson, of Ironton, Brandon (Heather) Johnson, of Getaway, Jeremy (Cari) Johnson, of Proctorville.

He is survived by nieces and nephews, McKayla Johnson, of Troy, Kylie (David) Dodson, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, Mackenzie Johnson, of Proctorville, Hannah Johnson, of South Point, Bradley Johnson, of Getaway, Maggie Johnson, of Ironton, Cole Johnson, of Proctorville, Hailey Johnson, of Getaway, Grey (Dakota) Kettel, of London, Stephanie Kettel, of Ironton, Shayanne (Jeremy) Kettel Smith, of Hamilton, and great niece Juliette Smith of Hamilton; and great nephew Avery Smith, of Hamilton.

There will be no service at this time.

A celebration of Jon’s life will be announced later.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral is in charge of arrangements.

Stella Myers

Aug. 27, 1934–Aug. 16, 2020

Stella Louise Myers, 85, of Scottown, passed away Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at Trinity Station, Flatwoods, Kentucky.

Stella Louise was born Aug. 27, 1934, a daughter to the late Garland and Vesta (Francis) Moore. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 40 years, Lloyd Earl Myers.

Stella Louise was a graduate of Ironton High School. She worked for Wilson Sporting Goods and Sunset Nursing Home in Coal Grove. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Old Baptist Church in Scottown.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers; and special aunt and uncle who raised her, Earl and Lora Wallace.

She is survived by two daughters, Donna (John) Fullerton, of Ironton and Ruth (Randi) Julson, of North Dakota; two sons, Paul Michael (Edith) Fyffe, of Ironton and Jonathan (Pauline) Fyffe, of Rush, Kentucky; father of her children, Paul R. Fyffe, of Ironton; four brothers; two sisters; five grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews who will miss her greatly.

Public visitation will be 2–3 p.m. Thursday at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 S. Sixth St., Ironton. A private family service will be held following visitation, with Kelly Stapleton and Larry Casteel officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Myers family with arrangements.

At the request of the family, guests are being asked to please wear a mask while visiting the funeral home.

To offer condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

James Nance

Oct. 3, 1936–Aug. 17, 2020

James Ray Nance, 83, of Wheelersburg, went to be with the Lord Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at SOMC.

He was born Oct. 3, 1936 in Deering, to Cecil and Lillian (Winters) Nance.

Jim was a 1954 graduate of Coal Grove High School and served in the U.S. Army Reserve for eight years.

He moved to Wheelersburg in in 1962, where he owned and operated Jim’s Dairy Land and Jim’s Pit Stop for many years.

He was a member of Union Freewill Baptist Church.

Jim had a passion for gardening and spent most of his free time tending to his flowers, vegetables, blackberries and grapes.

He never met a stranger and will always be remembered by his infectious smile and quick wit.

He enjoyed watching the Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Above all, his ultimate pride and joy were his two grandsons, Bradley and Jayden.

He is survived by his wife Carolyn Sue (Holloway) Nance; daughter, Tammy (Randy) Oppy, of Harrisburg, North Carolina; two grandsons, Bradley and Jayden Oppy, of Harrisburg, North Carolina; two brothers, Raymond Nance and Kermit (Patricia) Nance, of Deering; one sister, Carol Holbrook, of Coal Grove; nieces and nephews, Aimee Adkins, Alisa Weigandt, Nellie Holbrook and Donald Holbrook; several great-nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a brother-in-law Donald Holbrook; sister-in-law Dorothy Nance; niece Tina Stahl; and a nephew, Nathan Holbrook.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at DW Swick-Nelson Funeral Home in Wheelersburg, with Pastor Zack Conkel officiating. Interment will follow in Memorial Burial Park with the James Dickey American Legion Post 23 providing honors. Friends may call Thursday from 5-7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Fond memories and condolences may be sent to DWSwickNelsonFuneralHome.com.

Robert Adams

Oct. 8, 1928–Aug. 18, 2020

Robert Wesley Adams, 91, of South Point, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Oct. 8, 1928, in Ironton, a son of the late Kirker J. Adams and Marjorie Brubaker Adams.

He was retired as a manager at Allied Chemical, Ethanol Plant as well as H. Coal Synthetic Fuel. He was also on the South Point Village Water board for four years.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one sister, Patricia Bailey.

Survivors include his wife, Patricia White Adams; four children, Robert K. (Kirby) (Mary) Adams, Pamela (Eddie) McCarty, Bobbie (Clifton) Lovejoy, and Mark Adams (Maricel Robles); one sister, JoAnn Fennel; one brother, Joe Adams; 11 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren.

Private services will be held with his final resting place at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to First Baptist Church of South Point, PO Box 5, South Point, OH 45680.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.

Milford Davidson

Milford Lee Davidson, 81, of South Point, died on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Davidson.

Funeral services will be held noon Friday at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.

Roger Black

Roger Dale Black, 75, of Proctorville, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Barbara Black.

A private family graveside service will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, with Pastor Harold Hamlin officiating.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

William Miller

William “Willie or Bill” Miller, 85, of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020 at The Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his loving wife Barbara “Bobbi” Baisden Miller.

At Bill’s request, there will be a private service for family. Entombment will be held at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or Hospice of Huntington.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Rebecca Kendrick

Rebecca Jane Kendrick, 71, of Chesapeake, died Friday Aug. 14, 2020, at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

She is survived by her husband, Dan Kendrick.

Funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Carolyn Gibson

Carolyn Louise Gibson, 58, of South Point, died Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020, in King’s Daughters Medical Center.

She is survived by her husband, Jerry Gibson.

Visitation will be 5–7 p.m. Thursday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.slackandwallace.com.