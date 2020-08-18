Chesapeake schools to go remote for first nine weeks

CHESAPEAKE — The Chesapeake-Union school district announced Monday that

students in K-12 classes will be starting the school year on remote learning due to

the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district, which was set for in-person classes with a remote option, said the

school board and superintendent made the decision, which “was a difficult one,” for

the first nine weeks of the academic year.

Officials cited concerns with the ability to maintain safe social distancing guidelines,

as well as the requirements to quarantine any student of faculty member with

symptoms for 14 days and the inability report contact tracing for students who have

been in multiple settings in the school building.

The district said athletics would also be suspended until further notice.

Chesapeake joins the Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School, which operates

independently from the districts, in going to all remote learning for the start of the

year. South Point schools will utilize a hybrid of in-person and remote learning,

while all other districts plan a return to in-person classes five days a week, with a

remote learning option offered to families, if desired.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all Ohio K-12 schools closed in March for an

extended spring break due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. That closure was

extended until the end of the 2019-2020 academic year.