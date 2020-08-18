Lawrence County now has had six COVID-19 deaths

The Lawrence County Health Department is now reporting the six death of a person from COVID-19.

On a Facebook post on Tuesday, the health department said five women and one man have died from the novel coronavirus, with the ages ranging from 59-90.

There are were six new cases reported on Tuesday, bringing the number of active cases to 114.

There are 13 people hospitalized, with three new admissions and two people in an intensive care unit.

There have been 390 cases since the first positive case was found on March 25, 276 people have recovered and the health department is monitoring 121 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,115 tests have been done.