Chesapeake Board of Education to meet on Thursday
The Chesapeake Union Exempted Village School District Board of Education will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday on Zoom. Under consideration will be reinstatement of extra-curricular activities, 2020-2021 school year plans, employment of personnel and the purchase of curriculum. A link to the live stream will be available on the school’s website.
You Might Like
Lawrence County now has had six COVID-19 deaths
The Lawrence County Health Department is now reporting the six death of a person from COVID-19. On a Facebook post... read more