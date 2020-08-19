Girl Scouts donate to nonprofits, senior living centers around area

ERLANGER, Ky. — Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road made an unprecedented contribution of 11,000 boxes of Girl Scouts Cookies to United Way-funded agencies and senior living facilities across the state of Kentucky.

More than 8,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies were received by 49 local social service agencies through partnerships with regional United Way collaboratives including United Way of the Bluegrass (Lexington), United Way of Northeast Kentucky (Ashland), and United Way of Greater Cincinnati (Northern Kentucky Office).

Social service agencies including Hillcrest-Bruce Mission, Ashland Community Kitchen, Volunteers of America, Welcome House, Clark County Community Services, Kentucky River Foothills Development Council, Inc. and more than 40 others were among the recipients.

The Council also contributed nearly 3,000 boxes of Girl Scout Cookies to Kentucky senior living facilities including Colonial Heights & Gardens of Florence and Morning Pointe and Sayre Christian Village of Lexington, among 20 others.

Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road serves over 8,000 girls and young women in 66 Kentucky counties and Lawrence County, Ohio.