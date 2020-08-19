Obituaries – 8/19/2020

John Gibson

John Anthony “Tony” Gibson, 52, of South Point, died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020.

Friends may call from 1–2 p.m. Friday at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. A graveside service will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova, West Virginia.

Social distancing and masks will be required.

Joan Preston

Joan Marie Burns Preston, 84, of Barboursville, West Virginia, formerly of Proctorville, died Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at Village of Riverview, Barboursville, West Virginia.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, West Virginia. Visitation will be held 6–8 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

