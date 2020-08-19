OUS convocation to be online Thursday

Ohio University Southern will welcome new students with a special virtual event on Thursday.

The 2020 Convocation, which is invite-only, will serve as the official convening of first year for new students and will provide an opportunity for students to learn more about the campus and to meet other new students as well as faculty and staff.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the virtual event was planned in place of a traditional, in-person event so the first year and new students can get acquainted with Ohio Southern and learn about campus resources.

“We want these students to feel welcome to the Bobcat family,” said Salome Nnoromele, associate dean of Academic and Student Affairs.

The convocation will include a welcome address by Nicole Pennington, executive dean for Ohio Regional Higher Education and dean of Ohio Southern. The featured convocation speaker is Aaron Stumbo, a Southern alum who currently serves as a registered nurse in the Intensive Care Unit at Kings Daughters Medical Center.

Stumbo will share his experiences as a student, a cancer survivor and as a father and husband during his address.

The convocation event is sponsored by Citizens Deposit Bank. Nnoromele said support from businesses and organizations are vital for the campus.

“The success of our students rests on the collaboration of both our campus and the community,” she said.

The convocation is 6–8 p.m. Thursday.

For more information about the convocation, please call 740-533-4600.