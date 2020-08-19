Seventh COVID-19 death in six days reported in Lawrence County

A seventh Lawrence County resident has died from COVID-19 in six days since the first death was reported on Aug. 13.

And the number of positive cases in the county hit 400 since the first case was reported on March 25.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Lawrence County Health Department said six women and one man have died from the novel coronavirus, with the ages ranging from 59-95.

Fourteen people are hospitalized, with one person in an intensive care unit.

There are 120 active cases, 280 people have recovered and the health department is monitoring 121 people who have come in contact with someone with COVID-19. 5,165 tests have been done.