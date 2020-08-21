Obituaries – 8/21/2020

Ruth Lewis

Born June 15, 1936 in Lucasville, Ruth grew up in Ironton, as the loving daughter of Arthur (Art) and Anna Marie Kuehne.

She graduated from Ironton High School with the class of 1954.

After losing her mother Anna Marie at an early age, Art remarried to Lora Gillenwater and tragedy struck again with Art being taken in a work accident, thus Ruth spent her early teen years with Lora.

After her graduation, she came to Dayton, where she met Ken Lewis, the love of her life. They were married on June 18, 1955 in Ironton at Elm Street Church of the Nazarene and spent virtually all of their married life in Xenia, where they raised their three wonderful successful children.

She is survived by husband Ken; daughters, Debra Lewis (Randy) Baker and Sherry Lewis Rumpf, both of Arizona; son, Randy (Donna) Lewis, of Florida; twin brother, Bill (Sharon) Hale, of Florida; six grandchildren, Jessica (Jim) Heggarty; Tyler (Christine) Rumpf, Nicholas (Elizabeth) Baker, James (Shannon) Rumpf, Rebekah Lewis and Benjamin Lewis; and great-grandchildren, Jack Heggarty and Talon Rumpf.

She was preceded in death by 11 siblings and son-in-law, Dale Rumpf.

Ruth retired from the Xenia City School System in 1998, where she was employed as a kindergarten teacher assistant for 27 years and was a real estate agent with Markland Realty for four years.

She was active in Xenia Nazarene Church in early years in child care, Bible school and other areas, and was a great loving, talented wife and mother.

She and Ken traveled extensively after retirement and have enjoyed 65 wonderful loving years of marriage.

Ruth was a quiet person generally in public, but was a strong Christian from an early age and lived a life to reflect her belief in Christ her Savior and now rests in his loving arms.

The family wishes to thank Trinity Community for the loyal, loving care they gave to Ruth during her stay there, also for the comfort care provided by Hospice of Ohio.

Memorial donations can be made to Hospice Care of Ohio.

Visitation will be held noon–1 p.m. Monday at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions – Beavercreek Chapel, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Road, Beavercreek.

Private funeral services will be held at a later date.

Nancy Shelton

Dec. 4, 1931 – Aug. 17, 2020

Nancy Shelton passed away on Aug. 17, 2020 after a brief illness. She was 88 years old.

Nancy Jo Bailey was born in Ironton, to Leola and Willard Bailey.

She married Kenneth Edward Shelton on Oct. 6, 1950, soon after they graduated from Ironton High School. The two had known each other throughout school, but didn’t date until after graduation.

She had turned down the marriage proposal several times, thinking they were too young, but when Ken joined the U.S. Marine Corps and received orders to Korea, she couldn’t refuse any longer.

During their 59-year marriage, they lived in many places and had some exotic vacations, only to retire in 1984 near friends and family in South Point.

Ken was often away for months or years at a time on overseas deployments and as he climbed in rank, Nancy had to keep hearth and home together as the wife of a USMC officer while living far away from her family and worrying about her husband.

They were transferred to Quantico, Virginia, Camp Pendleton, California, Camp Lejeune, North Carolina and Kenitra, Morocco with many short stops in-between.

They went to places like Hawaii for a second honeymoon and Tanzania on a photo-safari.

Nancy enjoyed working outside the home and because of their multiple moves, she had the opportunity to hold many interesting jobs.

For several years in the 1970s, she worked at the Employment Security Commission in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

She was a medical transcriptionist in a physician’s office, and a pharmacy tech at Kelly’s Pharmacy in South Point in the 1990s.

Music was one of her many joys. She owned an organ and played it well, and in her later years she enjoyed singing at First United Methodist Church of Ironton.

Nancy was a wizard at crossword puzzles and solving them with her mother, Leola, was a favorite pastime.

Nancy had a passion for genealogy, stories about times gone by and time spent with people she loved.

Predeceased by her beloved husband, Ken, in 2009, Nancy soon moved to be near her son, Mark, in Auburn, California.

A celebration of life will be held in the near future.

Nancy is survived by her younger sisters, Irma Spriggs and Donna Meade (Sam); and predeceased by her older sister, Alma Jean Bruce.

Nancy leaves behind three children, Libby Jo (Tom Horner), Mark Edward (Melanie), Penny Sue (Larry Pulley); seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Her family grieves her loss, but takes comfort knowing that Ken and Nancy are together again.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at NancySheltonCondolences@gmail.com.

Charles Evans

Sept. 18, 1940–Aug. 19, 2020

Charles David Evans, 80, of Ironton, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020.

Mr. Evans was born Sept. 18, 1940, in Ironton, a son of the late Phillip and Lucille French Evans.

He is also preceded in death by one brother, Jim Evans; one sister Lucille Burns; and one grandson, Justin Harmon.

Mr. Evans is survived by his wife, Bonnie Stamper Evans; also, by two daughters, Tammy (Donald) Bazell, of Coal Grove, Teresa (Wed) Harman Jr., of Ironton.

Mr. Evans is survived by four grandchildren, Brandon Bazell, Amber Lucas, Renee’ Woodyard and Cody Harmon; one sister, Phyllis Frazier, of Ironton; and several great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Jim Evans; one sister, Lucille Burns; and one grandchild, Justin Harmon.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at the Evans Funeral Home in Raceland, Kentucky, with Rev. Jeff Cremans and Rev. Jeremy Sherrill officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be noon Monday at the Evans funeral home.

Alfred Johnson

Alfred L. (Butch) Johnson, 77, passed away on Aug. 20, 2020, at SOMC surrounded by his loved ones.

He was the son of the late Ace and Catherine Hurst Johnson.

He was the widower of Pat Johnson.

Butch owned and trained harness horses. He was often driving at Scioto Downs. He also raced in Chicago, New York and other local tracks.

He was a member of St. Mary’s Pine Grove Catholic Church.

He was preceded by sisters, Mary Bryant and Ann Riley; brother, Paul Johnson; father-in-law, James Riley; and grandson, Steven Johnson.

He is survived by his children, Susan (John) Johnson-Brewer, Amy (Scott) Grow, Heather (Doug Gentile) Meyers, Steven (Kelly) Johnson, Nicholee (Danny Garris) Lawhorn, Thomas Johnson and Michael (Rachel) Johnson; grandchildren, Dylan Lawhorn, Austin, Chaz, and Alex Meyers, Sebastian and Makinzie Grow, Paige and Carson Johnson, Johnny Brewer, Tobias Johnson; great grandchild, Paislee Eileen; sister, Sandy (Jack) Wheaton; and mother-in-law Genevieve Riley.

Visitiation will be 6-9 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Monday at St. Mary’s Pine Grove Catholic Church. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery. Father David Huffman will be officiating.

Please be advised to follow all required precautions for COVID-19 in attending services including six-foot distancing, masks and limited numbers.

O’Keefe-Baker Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, donations made to St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery are appreciated P.O. Box 499, Ironton, Ohio 45638.

Joyce Crowe

Jan. 8, 1953–Aug. 18, 2020

Joyce “Joy” (Carrico) Crowe, 67, of South Point, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Joy was born Jan. 8, 1953, in Ironton, a daughter to the late Mary (Broughton) Carrico and Berkley Carrico.

She was also preceded in death by her husband, Donald Crowe, in 2019.

Joy was a graduate of South Point High School and attended Ohio University and retired as a district manager of Olan Mills, where she received many awards for her excellenct service and success with the company.

She had a love for NASCAR and Bobby Labonte was her favorite driver. She enjoyed crafting, especially making flower arrangements and wreaths.

Her true happiness was her title as mother/grandmother, her kids and grandkids loved her abundantly. She loved spending time with all her family and friends.

Joy was a member of the New Life Fellowship Church in Russell, Kentucky, and loved her church family.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by son, Roger D. Reynolds; special grandmother, Evelyn Broughton, whom she thought the world of; five sisters and two brothers.

She is survived by a daughter, Telisa (Allen) Perkins, of Ashland, Kentucky; son, Jamie (Donna) Reynolds, of South Point; grandchildren, Robert Reynolds, Jessika Reynolds, Shayne Reynolds, Caleb Reynolds, Ashley Clark, Taylor Reynolds, Anna Reynolds, Alexis Perkins, Kaden Perkins, Carter and Canon Perkins; sister, Sallie Carrico, of Ironton; several great grandchildren, nieces, nephews; as well as other family and friends that will miss her dearly.

Visitation for family and friends will be 11 a.m.– 1 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton. Funeral service will begin at 1 p.m. with Pastor Jason Plummer officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

To offer the Crowe family condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

Steven Chapman

Steven Chapman, 71, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at home.

He is survived by his wife, D. Chapman.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.

Barbara Vance

Barbara E. Vance, 82, of South Point, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

A graveside service will be held noon Tuesday at Sugarcreek Cemetery, Ironton, with Pastor Pinky officiating.

Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.slackandwallace.com.

Larry Carrico

Larry Gene Carrico, 70, of Kitts Hill, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020 at his residence.

Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Monday at Balk Knob Cemetery, Kitts Hill, with Pastor James Kearns officiating.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Carrico family with arrangements.

To offer online condolences, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.