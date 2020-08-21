Rock Hill bus driver charged with inappropriate touching, sexual conduct with minors

A Rock Hill bus driver was arrested after investigators said he engaged in inappropriate touching and sexual contact with minors.

On Thursday, it was reported by a parent to investigators with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office that a Larry D. Reed Jr., 38, had inappropriately touched her child while at his residence, located at 3180 County Road 4 in Pedro.

The parent also said that her daughter’s friend confided in her that she had been sexually molested by Reed over the past four–five years at his residence.

Lawrence County Investigators and deputies began to investigate the accusations immediately and emergency interviews were conducted with both female juveniles. In the interviews, the juveniles reported inappropriate touching of one female, age 15, on one occasion, and multiple counts of sexual conduct with the other female, age 14, over several years.

On Thursday, investigators conducted an interview with Reed, who made admissions to the accusations occurring.

Reed was then arrested by investigators and transported to the Lawrence County Jail. He will be arraigned Monday in the Ironton Municipal Court. It is anticipated that additional counts and charges will be presented to a Lawrence County Grand Jury.

Reed is a bus driver for the Rock Hill school district, but had not started working yet this school season. The allegations are alleged to have occurred at his residence and had nothing to do with him being a Rock Hill School bus driver.