Food: Laidback gets new look, management

The Laidback Bar & Grill has been under new management since August. Krista Blankenship is now in charge, and she has been working to make changes, including an all new bar, flooring and paint job. They are also putting a new focus on food and atmosphere.

“We had the reputation of being a rough bar. We don’t want that. We want women to feel welcome,” said bar manager Candi Sperry.

There are still more updates in the works, with Blankenship collecting items from the community for a wall highlighting the military.

“We’re looking for patches, flags, anything army, navy, air force or veteran related,” said Blankenship.

As for the menu, it has been revamped and includes a host of appetizers, as well as pizza, burgers, wings and sandwiches, among other items. One of the most popular offerings are the “C.R. Thomas-style” stuffed mushrooms with honey mustard. Every Tuesday at 7 p.m., they also host cornhole games and offer dollar tacos.

In addition to decor and menu, the campground was also updated and registered with the state. The Ladiback rents 12 camper spots, which are currently fully rented by pipeliners in town for work. The campers are positioned at the rear of the establishment with a view of the Ohio river.

The restaurant and bar is also home to entertainment, with Coal Cave Hollow Boys performing Friday and From the Hills scheduled to appear at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday. For more information, visit them on Facebook at Laidback Official Bar & Grill or in person at 2704 N. Second St. in Ironton.