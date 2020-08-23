Sportsman honored for trophy catch
SANTEE, SOUTH CAROLINA — A Coal Grove man was recognized for his trophy catch while fishing in South Carolina.
Jeb Jones registered his 40 lbs. 1 oz. blue catfish for the Santee Cooper Trophy Five Award Program on July 8.
The program is designed to give recognition to sportsmen who make a trophy catch of game fish at Santee Cooper Lakes.
Jones will receive a parchment from South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster for his catch.
You Might Like
Judge allows ex-Ohio House speaker more time to find lawyer
COLUMBUS (AP) — The former speaker of the Ohio House can take more time to find a permanent lawyer to... read more